advertisement

Finneas and Billie Eilish on stage (Francis Specker / CBS)

The 62nd annual presentation of the Grammy Awards resulted in slight losses compared to the previous year for adults between the ages of 18 and 49 and for the audience as a whole.

According to the CBS, the show reached 5.4 adults between the ages of 18 and 49 and an average of 18.7 million viewers. Although the numbers lag behind last year’s 5.6 ratings on TV and 19.9 million viewers (the demo rating actually represents a new franchise low), they clearly outperformed everything else on Sunday.

advertisement

CBS adds that the show was the most watched non-sporting prime time entertainment show this season.

The network adds that the viewership of the show peaked at 20.7 million in the quarter-hour from 9: 30-9: 45PM ET. This part included the appearances of Billie Eilish and Aerosmith / Run-DMC.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement