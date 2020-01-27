advertisement

Ariana Grande traveled like a princess to the 2020 Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight.

The pop star showed himself stylish in a dramatic gray-blue ball gown with matching gloves. The dress was a unique piece by Giambattista Valli, which the brand rarely does. Grande has put the outstanding look together with the help of her wardrobe stylist Law Roach, who also works with Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Tiffany Haddish.

CREDIT: Christopher Polk / Shutterstock

The singer carried Christian Louboutin on her feet. The shoes had a special grip on the floor to give Grande extra stability when walking over the carpet.

The Nickelodeon alum summed up their look with their characteristic high ponytail and diamond stud earrings.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Grande is nominated five times this evening, including in the “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year” categories for “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”. In addition, she is one of the performers of the evening and joins a star-studded cast, which includes Billie Eilish, BTS and Demi Lovato.

The A-Lister is no stranger to the Grammys since it has been nominated six times. She received her first Grammy Award last year and won the Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener”. She was not present at the ceremony.

