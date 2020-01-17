advertisement

Graham Reid has been on the Indian team for almost a year, but the double header against the Netherlands would be his first big test.

The Australian has inside knowledge – he was on the other side when they last came to the 2018 World Cup and sent the hosts to the quarter-finals – but he prefers to look ahead.

“It’s a great test for us to compete against the top three teams in the world in the first three games of the Pro League. This year we are trying to continuously improve over the next seven months and take every opportunity to take advantage of the lessons we need, ”said Reid on the eve of the first game here.

The format is something that the Indians haven’t played too often, but Reid isn’t worried. “We played Spain in the weekend games on our recent European tour and played well in both games. In terms of understanding these games, they are often the semifinals and finals of major tournaments, and they have to play accordingly. You can only prepare them for it, ”he said.

His counterpart, Max Caldas, claims that he has lost over 20 kg for a new look in the new year, but would like to exchange it for the elusive Olympic gold. “Of course every team wants to win gold at the Olympic Games. The difficulty is not balanced between Pro League and Tokyo, it is the fact that they all want to play in Tokyo. And every time you don’t pick a player for a game, you may become concerned about the Olympics. As a team, we talked about how we want to be at the highest level in every HPL game. Because, unlike India or Australia, we don’t have much time together, ”said Caldas.

When asked about Reid Caldas, Graham said: “Graham is a very committed person. He is adamant about what he wants players to do, wants to involve them in the process and know what they think. ”

Dutch captain Billy Bakker added: “He was also my club coach and always said that the team didn’t dare to lose and ensure that you play at maximum to win instead of being afraid to lose.”

For his part, Reid admitted that he was aggressive but not ruthless. “I’ve been working with Ric Charlesworth too long to ruthlessly play hockey. I agree that I like to win and I also like to play offensive hockey. But I don’t take ridiculous risks. The principle should be that you play the same in the 1st minute as in the last minute. I don’t believe in protecting a head start. “

