Dundee player James McPake, who feared losing the most in this transfer window, gave the club a boost by extending his contract at Dens Park.

Graham Dorrans signed a new 18-month agreement until the summer of 2021.

MK Dons has done his best to persuade the former West Brom, Rangers and Scotland midfielder to return south, McPake half expecting his future to be in the air until closing the window.

Dorrans, however, has “embraced” his old plan to team up with Livingston in Dundee and wants to bring the Dark Blues back into the elite – if not this season but next.

“I am delighted to conclude the agreement,” he said.

“It was a great time for me, to start playing week after week. I really enjoyed my time with the club. The players and the staff were great with me.

“I joined and I am excited about what the club is trying to achieve by involving the young players. I love working with them and helping them.

“The club’s ambition remains the same as when I arrived, bringing Dundee back to the Premiership, and I hope to play a major role in getting there.”

