Investors looking to add a unique property to their portfolio may be tempted to make a deal on this bowling alley.

The 14-lane facility in Grafton on the north coast of the US state was offered for sale at a target price of $ 820,000.

The popular location is opposite the local racecourse and the Greyhound circuit and has a café, a commercial kitchen, a liquor certificate and its own amusement arcade.

Potential buyers both locally and from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne were interested in either acting as a company or as an investment.

“It appeals to a very niche market, so the transition generally takes a bit longer, but we have continued to investigate,” said Ray White Grafton’s Agent Harrison Tory.

“It is incredibly difficult to determine prices. Obviously, people are paying attention to the sales and the return on investment.”

According to CoreLogic RP Data, a bowling alley in Lismore was sold last November for $ 1.4 million. It was positioned on almost 5,000 m² in the best motorway location and in the industrial / retail district of Lismore.

The factory site in Grafton is located on a 3916 m² site and has a parking garage with 67 parking spaces, on which there is potential for further development or expansion of the plant – subject to approval.

The real estate business is a “walk in, walk out” sale and includes the property, building and equipment needed for operation, such as pens and bowling balls.

Mr. Tory said the bowling alley has an active and loyal customer base with ongoing events, events and bookings.

“It was there for a long time – I’m 26 years old and I remember that when I was a teenager I came to the bowling alley when we moved to the area – everyone knows it and has their own memories,” said Tory.

The website also includes a pro shop, several storage rooms, workshop and office space.

Its current owner discovered a hidden retro mural across the streets, which was believed to have been created in the mid-1980s when he started operating the business.

“There was a large partition over there that he never climbed to – it was torn down in the end and there was a large mural he had exposed,” said Tory.

The property on Powell Street has an open area that enables a number of other commercial and recreational uses.

