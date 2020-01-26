advertisement

Burns Night is synonymous with Scottish culture, says chef Graeme pallister 63 Tay Street in Perth. And you don’t have to get too sophisticated, just stick to your traditional haggis.

Just your honest son face,

Grand chef of the puddin race!

Two small lines of text that only a Scotsman would understand; in fact, they are so ingrained in our national identity and culture that we have created a whole day around them.

Burns Night, January 25, is so synonymous with Scottish culture that it is celebrated worldwide, in all countries where you will find a history of Scottish immigrants.

But why has this annual celebration of the Scottish national poet stood the test of time?

Shakespeare, no doubt as prolific as a writer also has a day, but I’m willing to bet that very few people would have heard of it (April 23 in case you were wondering – I googled it! ) And even less celebrated.

My theory around Burns Night is that it was the haggis that made it happen.

Think of a ceremony that you celebrate regularly and you will find food at its heart; Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day – they are all wrapped up in gastronomic traditions that unite revelers and bring common ground to all ages and all stages of life.

And I must stay, if your legend remains strong after 200 years thanks to an ode to chopped offal served in the stomach of a sheep, you have really made your mark.

As is the case with most gastronomic traditions, chefs love to get involved and become … well, chef!

They want to modernize for change instead of enjoying the pure and honest simplicity of haggis, neeps and tatties. If you want to be chic, add a whiskey sauce; no frying, no confit, no layers of nonsense in between.

What you need is a good butcher’s haggis – or the vegetarian alternative!

For me, haggis and kebabs are the two best ways to eat mutton! Wrap it tightly in aluminum foil and place it in a large pan of cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer very gently – you don’t want a popped haggis! – for about an hour per 500gms.

Then a neep. Boiled, crushed and smothered in butter – I really like butter on my neep, almost pound for pound!

I take it off with a knife and I’ve often almost dangerously cut my fingers, but this humble rustic vegetable could honestly be on my last meal list and so it’s always worth the risk! Now the tattoos. Get a good dry potato like Maris Pipers and cook them. Spread the interior and mash well; we don’t want little bumps now?

Finally, boil the cream and add a good slice of peated whiskey: maybe a Laphroig or a Balvennie. And that, my friends, is how you do Burns Night!

But, if you want his gratefu prayer,

Gie her a Haggis

