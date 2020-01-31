advertisement

In recent years, some networks have conducted interim interviews with mixed results during the golf tournaments.

The PGA Tour and Golf Channel tried Hawaii last year and it hasn’t stopped. The European Tour is still doing it in collaboration with its broadcast partners, with better results. However, the European Tour also introduced a stricter strategy for slow play this year. While this is another effort to improve the broadcast product, it has already disturbed the interview policy.

We saw this in the second round in Saudi Arabia, where Graeme McDowell was hit with a warning of sluggish play after an interview on the track with Sky Sports.

About Alex Myers at Golf Digest:

“I think I have a bad monitoring time that will officially be on the clock,” said McDowell. “I was just interviewing Tim Barter, so I was 50 yards behind the boys. and I was up there and went first and I had 215 meters in the wind. It was a difficult shot. I would have planned a break if that was automatic in my brain. It’s just the last thing I think of out there. I paused after the shot, but the referee wasn’t really ready to make mistakes. Then, you know, that kind of disturbed my rhythm for a few holes. But hey, we have to play faster. “

“You know, slow golf doesn’t help the spectator and it doesn’t help the club golfer at the weekend and we just have to play fast,” added McDowell after the Friday round. “I’m working hard on that. I really feel that my routine has gotten better and better over the past few years. I was disappointed to have this bad time, but it’s what it is.”

McDowell is also in dispute, which meant that the potential for a one-time sentence was even more important. As he noted, the new slow motion directive provides a break that he could have planned for after the interview, but the players still seem to be getting used to it. However, it is clear that two strategies for improving broadcasting for viewers could work together. Perhaps an interview during the course should trigger a free extension.

Hopefully the European Tour will improve the balance, and hopefully the PGA Tour will further increase its own efforts in the same department.

