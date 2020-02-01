advertisement

Graeme McDowell fucked his last hole and took the lead after the third round at Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City on Saturday.

After a difficult ninth place, McDowell rolled in three straight birdies on 12th, 13th and 14th before finishing stylishly with another on par 4-18.

The Northern Irishman, who last won on the European tour in 2014, signed a four-under-par-66 win that placed him 12th overall. A hit lead over the Frenchman Victor Dubuisson.

“The putter has been freezing cold in the past few days, but has warmed somewhat in the past nine days,” said McDowell. “It was very enjoyable to have some birdies there because I think the back nine played difficult.

“I’ll have to putt well to have a chance tomorrow. I’m looking for Victor and it’s nice to see him up there on the leaderboard.”

Dubuisson carded a bogey-free 65, with wins on the first three holes before adding two more on the back nine.

Leader Gavin Green lost momentum after losing a stroke on 14th and 15th, but continued to fight for the first title on the European tour.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is fourth after a second consecutive round with 68 players, including five birdies and three bogeys.

Brooks Koepka, the world’s number 1, shot a 65 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club when he scored the best round of competition in the final round of the FedEx St Jude Invitational World Golf Championship in July.

This was a big step forward for the four-time major champion, who is only playing his second tournament after a knee injury in October.

With six misses, Koepka is in seventh place alongside Phil Mickelson and Thomas Detry from Belgium.

Shane Lowry has leveled the last two holes with a level par 70 and remains fourth for the tournament.

LEADERBOARD

British and Irish, unless otherwise stated, par 70

198 Graeme McDowell 64 68 66

199 Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 69 65 65

201 Gavin Green (Mal) 64 67 70

203 Dustin Johnson (USA) 67 68 68, Victor Perez (Fra) 65 65 73, Renato Paratore (Ita) 68 65 70

204 Phil Mickelson (USA) 66 70 68, Brooks Koepka (USA) 70 69 65, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 66 65

205 Ross Fisher 66 68 71, Ashun Wu (Chn) 71 66 68, Ian Poulter 72 68 65, Jordan Smith 71 67 67, Grant Forrest 73 66 66, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 65 70 70

206 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 65 74 67, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 69 70 67, Shane Lowry 69 67 70, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 68 71 67, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 70 67 69

207 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 71 68 68, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 69 68 70, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 67 68 72, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 65 71 71, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 71 69 67, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 69 72 66

208 Justin Harding (Rsa) 68 73 67, Maximilian Kieffer (D) 70 71 67, Alexander Björk (Swe) 68 69 71, David Howell 68 69 71, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 68 70 70, Richard McEvoy 69 68 71, Aaron Rai 66 71 71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 68 73 67, Sean Crocker (USA) 68 68 72, Adrian Otaegui (Esp) 69 71 68

209 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 67 69 73, Matt Wallace 70 68 71, Richie Ramsay 70 70 69, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 69 69 71, Ashley Chesters 73 67 69, Jeff Winther (Den) 69 68 72, Connor Syme 69 71 69 , Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 68 72 69, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 72 68 69, Alexander Levy (Fra) 69 70 70

210 Steven Brown 71 70 69, Sebastian Heisele (D) 70 69 71, Joost Luiten (Ned) 67 72 71, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 66 75 69, Martin Kaymer (D) 73 64 73, James Morrison 69 68 73, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 68 66 76, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 67 71 72, Andy Sullivan 66 71 73, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 65 73 72, Nacho Elvira (Esp) 72 66 72

211 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 72 68 71, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 69 68 74, Scott Jamieson 73 67 71, Haotong Li (Chn) 70 71 70, Maverick Antcliff (Aus) 70 69 72, Stephen Gallacher 70 71 70, Ernie Els (Rsa) 72 69 70, Justin Walters (Rsa) 71 65 75, Jack Senior 71 69 71, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 73 66 72

212 Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 72 67 73, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 74 67 71, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 69 70 73, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 73 68 71, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 69 72

213 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 67 68 78, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 72 69 72

215 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Esp) 67 70 78

219 Julien Guerrier (Fra) 75 65 79

