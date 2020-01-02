advertisement

The execution of Troy Davis in 2011 caused emotions in the filmmaker that needed an outlet. Eight years later, it became a scorching Sundance winner with Alfre Woodard.

It is inevitable that Chinonye Chukwu’s beautifully crafted and deeply felt second performance “Clemency” will excite his audience with great emotions. The death row drama, with Alfre Woodard as the prison guard dealing with the demands of her profession, and Aldis Hodge as one of her inmates who are sentenced to execution, cleverly examines every facet of such relationships, revealing both finely tuned characters and one study broader look at the shortcomings of the prison system in this process. As Roger Ebert once said, “Movies are like a machine that generates empathy,” and no other film this year is working harder and with deserved results to generate that empathy like “Clemency.” That doesn’t mean that it was always easy.

“It wasn’t until I made the film that I realized how personally and emotionally I was informed about the film,” Chukwu said during an interview with IndieWire earlier this spring. “The financing took three and a half years. My producer Bronwyn Cornelius and I just pushed and pushed (to make it), so you have this kind of full steam ahead attitude (Happening). I’m really good at how really good at emotionally dividing, suppressing and focusing … and then you get the funding. “

Once Chukwu had the funding for her passion project, it was time to do the damn thing. At least for a while, this momentum even prevented Chukwu from feeling the full emotional weight of her film.

“We are like” Okay, we have to make this film! We have to do it. We have to do it, ”she said. “Day five on the set, the scene that comes after the moment Bernadine breaks off the (execution) protocol, I started sobbing on the monitor. What the hell happens? At that moment I realized that I was not allowing myself to feel and that there was no room for my own humanity through this process. In a way, I cut off my own humanity through this emotional oppression. I realized how much of me was there. “

For Chukwu, the process of making “Clemency” began in 2011 when Troy Davis was executed by the State of Georgia. “Hundreds of thousands of people around the world protested his execution, including several retired guards,” Chukwu recalled. “Before his execution, the organization and activism triggered a kind of awareness of mass incarceration and the death penalty in me, so I just didn’t have that awareness before.” The morning after his execution, I felt all kinds of feelings. But I was of the opinion that if we all deal with frustration, anger and grief, how must it be for the people who have had to physically kill him? What is it like for you to be dependent on taking human life? “

Until 2013, the filmmaker was immersed in an intensive research process that included discussions on a variety of key topics, such as: B. “Retired guards and proofreaders, detainees, detainees, lawyers, and clergymen and organizers. “Chukwu also volunteered for her first mercy and worked on the media campaign for Tyra Patterson, who has been in jail for over 20 years for a murder she has always claimed and had never committed. (Patterson was released on Christmas Day 2017.)

“I spent a lot of time talking to Tyra and other women who were locked up in the Dayton Correctional Institution, and that really changed me,” said Chukwu. “It expanded my ability to show empathy and compassion and not to define people by their worst deeds. I have been a college professor for over 10 years and help students tell their stories. After visiting Tyra and talking to other women in prison who were detained there, I thought I was helping people tell their stories shouldn’t be limited to the college classroom. “

Chukwu created a film program at Dayton Women’s Prison, teaching incarcerated women how to make their own short films and produce screenplays. It wasn’t part of their research into what “grace” was going to be, but as Chukwu explained, helping people who were imprisoned was part of the same passion. Chukwu worked on more than a dozen other cases of grace for women serving life sentences after resisting their perpetrators.

NEON / screencap

“That opened me up for talking to more and more people,” she said. “Many of the guards and people who were detained, some people on death row, read my script, tore it apart, and took notes. You have carefully checked it for accuracy, authenticity and language. All of this really informed me, but it really changed me as I entered and my activism really developed and deepened through this process. “

Chukwu’s activism and research eventually led to “Clemency,” a radically sensitive and deeply emotional view of life on death row. And unlike other films of its kind, such as “The Green Mile” or “Dead Man Walking”, it is told through the typically undervalued perspective of a black female guard. Chukwu had no other way of telling the story.

“I just always knew that she would be a black woman. I mean, there was no other thought, ”said Chukwu. “I think if the supervisor were a white man, the director wouldn’t explain that choice. It’s normalized. For me, this black guard is normal, but I think she adds layers and complications that can be really powerful.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that director Bernadine Williams is played by no less than Oscar-nominated Alfre Woodard. The actress was connected to the role two years before Chukwu even started pre-production. “I mean, she’s Alfre Woodard. She could emot so much with just her eyes,” said Chukwu. “That was necessary for this role, and it was an exciting honor to give her the space to fully exploit her craft. It it was exciting to experience her brilliance every day on the set. She does a master class in acting. It was exciting to just sit and talk about emotional arcing and what is happening and then she just does it. “

“Clemency” is by no means easy to watch, but it is a film that trusts that its audience understands and respects the difficult material it deals with. This trust extends to some of his more basic elements, such as Chukwu’s decision to open up in the middle of Bernadine’s and Anthony’s story, with Bernadine being just a few weeks away from his planned execution decades in her career as a proofreader and Anthony.

“I knew I wanted the audience to somehow jump in between what was going on. I didn’t want to explain too much. I didn’t want to set up too much,” she said. “I wanted the audience to work together throughout the story. I didn’t want to make it easy for the audience at all and just really observed, felt and felt it. The other reason is Anthony. We don’t know much about his case and that was 100% intentional. I don’t want it to be, did he or not? I don’t want litigation. This is about feeling the humanities of these people. Even if we don’t know all the facts and details of their lives, you can’t deny that they’re human. That was really my intention in storytelling. “

Chukwu was sure of her intentions and was open to change. That included many tough ones. “The one moment of revision I will always remember that was so terrifying was the scene in which Bernadine tells Anthony the protocol and the process,” she said. “I had a version of it that had a language like” When you die “and words like” Kill “and the like, and there was an overseer who said,” No, we don’t say “die”. We don’t do it. “Don’t personalize.” When the process is complete, “don’t say” you “. You have to depersonalize it, and it’s about the process.” That was so harrowing, so harrowing. “

Years of research and a source of personal passion have not strengthened the filmmaker’s ego. they just seem to have made them more receptive to the possibilities of the process and how necessary it was to involve others. “These types of revisions and corrections took place throughout the revision process, but also during pre-production,” said Chukwu. “During the entire pre-production and production, I had a number of supervisors on the speed dial. We flew with a former supervisor on the set who blocked the execution scenes of actors. I was determined to make this as authentic as possible, but also to involve the community of people I represented as much as possible. “

“Clemency” ends with a final bruise of authenticity that depends on a single shot directed at Woodard’s face at a crucial moment for Bernadine. It’s a big gamble for any filmmaker, and Chukwu admits to having some early reservations about what it would actually look like before she comes up with her answer.

NEON

“It was an attitude and I knew I wanted to have that moment,” said Chukwu. “I knew that we had to experience this last scene in real time, in some way we had to have a super slow, emotional development. It was not clear to me that it would be Bernadine until pre-production. I talked to Alfre about it and she was totally depressed, totally depressed. Everyone was on board. I knew that moment had to happen, and it had to happen to Bernadine because it was about her emotional reaction and progression to that moment without seeing the events of that moment. It was the highlight of her bow. It was the culmination of the story arc. This is where the film has to go. “

Like the year-long process of making “Clemency”, the scene was ultimately the result of careful planning and delicate discussions. It is not only the culmination of Bernadine’s bow, it is also the bow of the film, of Chukwu’s own passion and urge to do it. “By the time we were done, we had talked about it so much,” she said. “It was just a question of ‘All right, Alfre, the moment is here. We’ll just stay with you. It will take a few minutes. And you won’t know when … “I told the actress playing against her how long it will be before she says her line to break the moment, but I didn’t tell Alfre. Eric Branco, mine Cameraman just kept it going. “

The film is now in cinemas almost a year after its Sundance premiere, where Chukwu was overwhelmed by the overwhelming response from the audience. “There is a bit of emotional distancing because the film was so emotionally exhausting, so I’m trying to distance myself to regain all of that,” she said. “People sobbed in my arms after watching it, and that honors and humiliates me so much.”

There was also a healthy flow of price feelings, and the film eventually won the festival’s main prize, the Grand Jury Prize in the famous American drama section. It was a great honor in itself, but it brought a little more weight: Chukwu was the first black director to receive the award. Although she confessed that she only realized the groundbreaking element of her winnings after reading about it, she is more interested in investigating why she broke this barrier and how she could improve the US government’s film profile, not only they.

“It’s just like this:” Why did it take so long? “She said.” It’s something that I realize the extent of it, but I think I shouldn’t have been the first. “It’s flattering and exciting, but I don’t expect it. It’s not something I focus on “I really, really intend to detach myself from the ego. The power of the film is not tied to it and my life is certainly not tied to it.”

Chukwu added with a laugh: “I would appreciate any kind of recognition for awards as this would help expand the platform for a film like this. If such awards can do that, I welcome all of it and am happy about it. And if it increases the range, attach it. Bring it on! I will be very, very honored and excited. “

“Clemency” is now in theaters.

