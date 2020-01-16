advertisement

The controversy, if you can call it that, about the Oscar nominations for 2020 continues. This time, GQ author Sophia Benoit dealt with the 1917 First World War film.

The 1917 film is a World War I drama that follows two British soldiers tasked with spreading a message across the enemy lines to stop an attack that could kill hundreds of soldiers.

You can catch the trailer below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZjQROMAh_s (/ embed)

Benoit explicitly mentioned the fact that the film was even made and questioned why this type of war film is made when she wants to see films about the life of non-white men.

Right off the bat it’s an ironic and overly ridiculous question if you just look at how often Little Women has been adapted to both film and television.

In a series of tweets now deleted, Benoit wrote: “I’m not angry that there weren’t many women in the 1917 film. I feel that there weren’t many women in trenches. The question is why this story keeps telling becomes. “

She added: “If you think there are no fascinating exclusively female or female / female dominated spaces in this world that tell their own stories, you are deceptive.”

She decided that she was not “upset or crazy” and assumed that she hadn’t even seen the film.

Benoit wrote: “Guys, I’m not even” upset “or” made “or w / e that was done in 1917. I’m sure it’s great! There’s no question where are the stories about the lives of non- Whites and why are they still not turned? “

She added: “I know the answers. I want more people to ask the questions. “

Benoit would not be the only one to spark his frustration at Oscar nominations over the alleged lack of women.

In such a case, an article in the New York Times stated: “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences largely maintained its traditional viewpoint and distributed most of the nominations to four very male, very white films.”

ScreenRant’s Kayleigh Donaldson wrote on Twitter: “With the filmmaking of female filmmakers sick, here’s a list of films that will be women-directed in 2020!”

Since the Oscars are full of female filmmakers, here is a list of the films that will come out in 2020 under the direction of women! pic.twitter.com/DjlG0iZNhe

– Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann), January 14, 2020

Diep Tran of the New York Times was also extremely critical of what she considers to be a mixed pool of candidates for the Oscars. It even compared the list of nominations with the current democratic primary.

She wrote: “What started as a diverse pool of candidates is now just another struggle between a group of white people.”

Tran then explained that her statement about the Democratic party race for President or the Oscars could be true: “I could talk about the democratic race or the Oscars. It is universal! “

What started as a diverse pool of candidates is now just another struggle between a group of white people.

I could talk about the democratic race or the Oscars. It is universal!

– Diep Tran (@diepthought), January 13, 2020

Even the United Nations’ organization for gender equality and empowering women criticized the fact that a woman was not nominated for best director.

“It is an honor to be nominated,” no director at the #Oscars will say – even in 2020.

Only 5 women have ever been nominated for best director in the history of the award. pic.twitter.com/vTQTewcQA3

– UN Women (@UN_Women) January 14, 2020

Progressive outlet NowThis created a short video about the 2020 Oscar nominations calling them “so white and so male”. Interestingly, the video is not hypocritical since it recognizes the first Korean film to be nominated for best film.

However, they complained that none of the actors from the film received nominations in the acting categories.

The 2020 Oscar nominations are so white and so masculine pic.twitter.com/rfvZ9YsDxq

– NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 14, 2020

This is not the first time that the Oscars have been shot at by those who require artificial representation. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite was launched by activist April Reign in 2015 to criticize the lack of representation of minorities in the categories of main and supporting actors.

This debate arose during last year’s Academy Awards when Reign Variety said on the red carpet that they would only have spoken about representation when “We are no longer talking about premieres …”.

When people ask # OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign if #OscarsSoWhite is still a problem, the answer is: “My answer is absolutely yes. Until we stop talking about premieres in 2019. “#Oscars pic.twitter.com/EXb8IesIpv

– Variety (@ Variety) February 24, 2019

The 2020 Oscars will air on ABC on February 9 and will not be hosted by Kevin Hart.

