advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Governors of the two major political parties warn that an underrated regulation proposed by the administration of President Donald Trump could lead to large cuts in Medicaid, reducing access to health care for low-income Americans .

The mysterious tax liability rule proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, would tighten federal oversight and approval of the complex funding strategies that states have long used to help pay their share of the $ 600 billion program. of dollars. Also targeted are certain payments to hospitals that treat many low-income patients. Public comments were closed last week amid a chorus of criticism from hospitals, nursing homes, insurers, doctors and advocates for the poor.

In the context of an election year, the governors warn the administration against potentially disastrous consequences.

advertisement

“States may not be able to adequately fund their Medicaid programs, which could lead to unintended consequences that have a negative impact on Medicaid beneficiaries across the country,” wrote Govs. Kate Brown, D-Ore., And Charlie Baker, R-Mass., In official comments on behalf of the National Governors Association.

But CMS administrator Seema Verma said the broader health care program needs to be looked at more closely and expressed concerns about “shady” funding schemes that abuse the system and increase taxpayer costs .

In a statement, Verma said his agency recognizes the “critical importance” of state funding, but said it must lead to better value and better care for Medicaid beneficiaries. Under the proposed rule, “we are increasing transparency, integrity and clarity,” she said.

An agency spokesperson said the rule is not intended to reduce Medicaid payments.

But the policy comes from an administration that has repeatedly moved to cut Medicaid. Trump attempted to repeal the program’s expansion during the Obama era, supported block grants that would cap federal spending, and allowed states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.

Latest proposal could cut $ 37 billion to $ 49 billion a year in total Medicaid spending, or 6% to 8% of program funds, says study by Manatt Health consultants for the American Hospital Association . Payments to hospitals could be cut by 17%.

A CMS spokesperson said the agency does not believe these estimates are credible. In the rule, CMS says that the fiscal impact of its plan is “unknown”. Critics say the agency has not done a full analysis.

If the federal government restricts the funding methods that states now rely on, governors should seek large tax increases, cut payments to hospitals and doctors, cut benefits, restrict eligibility, or a combination of these measures. States can define their own Medicaid policies as part of federal requirements.

Medicaid covers more than 70 million people, or about 1 in 5 Americans. This includes many pregnant women, newborn babies, elderly residents of nursing homes, and severely disabled people. In states that have accepted Medicaid’s expansion of the Affordable Care Act, it’s also a mainstay of coverage for low-income adults.

“Medicaid is the backbone of the American healthcare system; you weaken the backbone and the whole system has scoliosis, ”said Matt Salo, head of the National Nonpartisan Association of Medicaid Directors, who also voiced concerns.

The professional associations of hospitals and nursing homes ask the administration to withdraw its proposal entirely. The same goes for the American Medical Association, stating that “access to care for Medicaid recipients would be at risk and that the health outcomes of these patients could worsen.” Governors and the industry health insurance ask the administration to come back to the drawing board and gather more information before attempting such radical changes.

“These proposed supplier and state reductions are clearly part of an ongoing attack on Medicaid and will put Americans at risk when they fall into hard times,” said senior Democrat Oregon Senator Ron Wyden. level of the group overseeing the program, in a press release. .

Overall, the federal government pays about 60% of the costs of Medicaid and reports the rest. Medicaid ranks with education as one of the main state budget items. At issue are the strategies used by states to increase their share of Medicaid spending, allowing them to tap into federal matching funds that stretch the services they can provide.

They include:

– Professional taxes on hospitals, nursing homes and insurers – also called “provider taxes”. The money collected is reinvested in Medicaid. The Trump administration is concerned that some of these deals circumvent federal laws.

– Payments from local governments to a state which then help the state to withdraw federal Medicaid matching funds. The Trump administration says these payments must be funded from local or state tax revenues, and at the moment this is not always clear.

Medicaid’s “additional” payments to hospitals that treat a large proportion of low-income patients are also in the crosshairs of the proposed rule. These could be reduced.

Medicaid governors and state directors say they agree with the Trump administration’s goal of greater responsibility for funding Medicaid. But they fear that the administration has not done its homework.

“Pre-empting state authority and reducing state flexibility in their Medicaid program will result in reduced access to care for many vulnerable Americans,” wrote Govs. Brown and Baker.

The Trump administration has said it is carefully reviewing some 4,000 comments and will take those comments into account before deciding on next steps. No timetable has been announced for a final decision.

advertisement