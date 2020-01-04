advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Farm Show 2020 was opened; it is the largest indoor agricultural event in the nation.

Governor Wolf addressed the crowd at the Farm Show Complex and the Expo Center and invited them to embrace this year’s “Imagine the Opportunities” theme.

This year’s show includes new exhibits, including a waterfowl habitat with real ducks and ducks.

This year’s Pennsylvania sculpture is sport mascots Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam.

Admission is free and the farm show runs until January 11.

Proud to become a member of @PAAgriculture today to launch the 2020 #PAFarmShow – the largest indoor agricultural event in the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Governor Tom Wolf (@ GovernorTomWolf) January 4, 2020

