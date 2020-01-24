advertisement

The Governor of Michigan has been chosen to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Governor Gretchen Whitmer had been chosen because “from day one, Governor Whitmer rolled up his sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan … c is a forward looking leader who is laser. – focused on problem solving for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver the Democrats’ message of progress to all Americans. “

Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer also mentioned Whitmer’s work to expand health care and protections for clean water and the middle class.

Schumer’s statement said: “Whether it is a commitment to” fix the cursed roads “or investing in climate solutions, Governor Whitmer’s vision for the future is exactly what this country has need, and I’m glad she gives the Democratic answer. “

President Trump’s State of the Union address is Tuesday, February 4.

Texas lawmaker Veronica Escobar was also selected to deliver the answer in Democratic Spanish.

She went down in history as the first of two Texas Latinas to sit in Congress.

