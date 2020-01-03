advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – It’s called Reach out PA: Your Mental Health Matters, a new state-wide campaign to help people struggling with mental health issues.

Governor Tom Wolf called it a crisis.

“We all know at least one Pennsylvanian who struggles with something like hopelessness or fear or anger or depression.”

Government Wolf meets with officials from all over the state to talk more openly about psychological problems, trying to stop the stigma.

The governor also plans to add more mental health officials and services throughout the state, especially in schools.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think I can do it. It takes much more than just him. It will take a team effort, but I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s a good approach and something that needs to be done, “said Dan Hohal of Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the campaign, Wolf wants health insurers to treat mental health in the same way as physical health by encouraging these companies to treat both.

“If he can somehow do that without levying taxes, and I mean we can’t even cover health insurance for medical problems, let alone mental problems, so I don’t know where the money comes from, but in a perfect world, it would be great, “said Brian Angeli of Wilkes-Barre.

A study found that one million adult Pennsylvanians struggled with psychological problems in 2015 and nearly half of them did not get any help because they could not afford it.

