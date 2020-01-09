advertisement

Responding to a growing crisis on the streets of California’s cities, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday sought to set up a $ 750 million fund to help homeless people and direct the state to immediately put up tents and trailers.

Newsom said the money, if approved in the 2020-21 budget, will be distributed to major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as smaller communities to pay rent for homeless people and create more housing temporary.

“The state of California is treating home cleanliness as a real emergency – because it is one,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing his budget proposals, which he is expected to formally send to the state legislature. state on Friday.

About 130,000 people are homeless somewhere in California on any given day, more than any other state, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. California is the most populous state in the United States, home to some 39.6 million people.

“Californians are demanding that all levels of government – federal, state and local – do more to get people off the streets and into services, whether it be housing, mental health services, substance abuse treatment or all. above, ”said Newsom.

Homeless advocates have cited the low housing gap as a major contributor to homelessness. The Los Angeles metropolitan area has a roughly 4 percent vacancy rate, one of the lowest in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau.

In addition to the $ 750 million budget, Newsom is seeking $ 695 million in state, federal and private funding in California’s Medicaid program by 2022 to improve its services to the homeless.

The opportunities for Newsom to get federal funding for his plan were not clear. In September, the US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson rejected requests for more money, blaming state and local leaders for the homelessness crisis.

In an executive order, Newsom also directed the State Department of General Services to supply 100 camping trailers, along with an unspecified number of “modular tent structures” as temporary housing.

U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has been criticizing California officials for months over cleanliness.

In a visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles in September, Trump said conditions including trash, defection and hypodermic needles left by the homeless were hurting the prestige of those cities.

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has applauded Newsom’s moves, saying the governor was “absolutely right to treat homelessness as a comprehensive deck crisis”. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool)

