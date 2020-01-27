advertisement

For motorists, the bumpy streets of California can look like one huge pothole. Commuters should therefore welcome the 2020-2021 budget proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, which intelligently prioritizes road maintenance, traffic congestion reduction, and key trade corridors.

There’s no way to gloss it over: the infrastructure in California is in bad shape. The state has postponed basic maintenance and repair work, and the state’s transportation system now has more deferred needs than any other area of ​​infrastructure.

Much of California’s road network was built between the 1950s and 1970s, but the state has not properly maintained much of it. Despite high gas taxes and available resources, California ranks 10th in three of the four categories examined in the Reason Foundation’s annual Highway report. This poor road quality also affects safety. The state has the fourth highest mortality rate in rural areas, due in part to its high proportion of narrow, winding roads.

California has prioritized wishes over needs for years. The high-speed boondoggle built in the Central Valley is a good example of this. The state has spent taxpayers’ money on shiny new capital projects that offer politicians photo ops instead of doing basic road maintenance. The registration fees for vehicles are also redirected to local transport projects and leisure trails.

Newsom’s budget is a welcome change. The governor would be wise to urge the state to make up the maintenance, cut costs, and properly prioritize projects to best distribute the money.

The state can set an aggressive highway repair schedule by repairing the worst roads within five years and subjecting all projects to a 10-year maintenance cycle. For restoration projects, the state can use laser devices to measure the international roughness index (road bumps) and then prioritize the worst, most used roads first.

For larger reconstruction and expansion projects, such as the reconstruction of the SR 74 between the Orange and Riverside counties and the addition of express toll lanes to the I-5, I-405 and SR 91, the state needs a quantitatively based project ranking system apply.

The current system evaluates projects based on the benefit-cost analysis based on six criteria: time savings for travelers, savings in vehicle operating costs, savings in safety costs, reduced air pollution emissions, construction costs as well as operating and maintenance costs. However, the state has been criticized by the Federal Highway Administration for not using travel dates, making the real world results inaccurate.

California should model its project evaluation system according to two leading states, North Carolina and Virginia. The North Carolina model divides funds into three categories: transportation needs, regional impact, and nationwide mobility. The cost-benefit analysis makes up 50 to 100 percent of the assessment process, while the ranking of urban planning organizations or regional departments, in the case of California the Southern California Association of Governments or the CalTrans departments, does the rest. Politicians have no direct impact, they eliminate a certain degree of political play.

The Virginia model uses a similar assessment process – focusing on security, bottleneck reduction, accessibility, environmental quality, economic development, and land use metrics.

Regions can change their criteria in both countries. Large urban areas can prioritize traffic congestion reduction, while rural areas can increase the weight of economic development. In California, this could mean that Los Angeles and Orange County choose projects that best reduce freeway blockage, while the outskirts of Riverside County places more emphasis on projects that boost economic development.

The state could take other steps to improve its efficiency. Building a freeway in California costs two to ten times more than in other states. From high land costs to union regulations to earthquake retrofitting, everything matters, but the biggest problem is inefficiency.

A 20 percent reduction in Caltrans staffing levels to reach other government transportation departments would be a significant improvement. It would also be helpful to enable the design build – where the government places a single contract to plan and build a freeway project to cut construction time and costs – and to use more public-private partnerships.

It’s good to see Governor Newsom focus on road maintenance. It will be even better when the state finally gets through.

Baruch Feigenbaum is the deputy director for traffic policy at the Reason Foundation and the main author of the annual freeway report, which evaluates state freeway systems in terms of performance and economy.

