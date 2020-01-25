advertisement

It lives!

The California government, this huge mass of parts that are thrown together to devastate the state’s careless villagers, is growing.

advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom’s January budget is criticized for the planned expansion of state bureaucracy. The governor requested funding for the establishment of a new early childhood development department, a health affordability office, a better jobs and higher wages department, a cannabis control department, and a brand new state financial consumer protection office.

It sounds like the governor is using your taxpayers’ money to get bad results that look good when he lists them as key points in his next campaign ad.

In a meeting of the Senate’s Budget and Financial Review Committee on Thursday, even other Democrats expressed skepticism. Connie Leyva, Senate Education Chair, D-Chino, questioned the use of $ 8.5 million to combine childcare programs and funding into a new department for early childhood development. “I wonder if those $ 8.5 million could be better spent repairing the department we have,” she said.

Senator Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont, noted the “enormous cost” of the new departments. “Some of it really looks like changing the lawn furniture and moving it from here to there,” he said.

Deckchairs on the Titanic is the better analogy.

The administration announced that the Health Affordability Office will be mandated to stop all areas of healthcare that do not do enough to reduce costs. We can only imagine how much the increased compliance and legal costs will contribute to medical bills.

But the most outrageous of the new bureaucracies is the Ministry of Better Jobs and Higher Wages.

If the government were serious about promoting better jobs and higher wages, it would change the policies that make companies leave the state.

For example, we have an energy and climate policy that gives California the highest electricity prices and the highest transportation costs in the country. Our 8.84 percent corporate tax rate is among the highest in the country, and there are legislative proposals to raise it even further. An insane initiative to brush off the protection of Proposition 13 from commercial real estate and raise its wealth tax base to the current market value would be a huge tax increase for every company in the state at the same time.

If the governor is serious about better jobs and higher wages, he should oppose the Schools and Communities – First Initiative initiative before imposing massive and repeated tax increases on companies like Facebook, Google and Apple. They have all expanded in other states. California is optional.

However, the governor is not serious about creating better jobs and higher wages, at least not with the traditional use of these terms.

For this reason, he signed draft law 5 on job destruction, which basically prohibits freelance work in California. Freelancers cannot be unionized. Only employees on the payroll can join a union and act together, rather than individually.

For politicians who owe their careers to union support, “better jobs and higher wages” are union contracts with workers who pay contributions to union accounts, which are then used to support friendly politicians.

Because it is more expensive for companies to put employees on the payroll, fewer people have the opportunity to work.

Since AB5 came into effect on January 1, many freelancers in California have received letters from their paying customers informing them that their services are no longer needed. AB5 author Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, has resisted a torrent of criticism, noting that freelancers can become small businesses by creating LLCs and breaking the law under the business-to-business exemption to qualify. But this is an expensive and tedious process. Being a small business in California is a horror movie.

The Governor’s budget documents note the following about the Ministry of Better Jobs and Wages:

“The Agency for Work and Development of Workers is applying for a general fund of $ 2.4 million and 10 jobs in 2020-21. This will provide the agency with the resources necessary to set up the Department of Ministry of Better Jobs and Wages, which will develop and adapt programmatic strategies and service models to better meet the needs of California’s workforce and proactively address the future challenges of the State work. “

Some of the new positions will be director, deputy director, senior legal advisor and deputy director for public affairs. The latter is meant to tell the public what a great job they are doing.

“The department will benefit job seekers and workers who need good jobs,” the governor said in the budget request.

What would actually help these job seekers and workers is a shift in policy to encourage companies to set up and expand in California. Other states offer tax incentives. California rolls in a guillotine.

The proposal for new departments and bureaucracies was politely examined by the impartial Legislative Analyst’s Office. The LAO proposed that the legislature ask questions such as, “Would the reorganization make the programs more effective? Would the public get better services? “

It’s good to know that people who work with numbers all day still have a sense of humor.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. Susan@SusanShelley.com. Twitter: @Susan_Shelley

advertisement