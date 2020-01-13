advertisement

The budget still has to be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) presents his latest budget.

Key points in his proposal include increases in wages for teachers, law enforcement and government officials, but also relief for taxpayers across the state.

Governor McMaster believes that $ 1.8 billion is the best way to fund key areas and the rest can be returned to taxpayers to sustain the economic upturn in South Carolina.

His planned budget is to return almost a quarter of every dollar of the surplus, which amounts to $ 400 million, to taxpayers through estate checks and tax breaks.

Governor McMaster said his budget will cut income taxes by $ 160 million in 2020-21 and $ 2.6 billion in the next five years. According to the budget, $ 250 million in discount checks will go to taxpayers. The governors’ office states that the minimum amount a household could receive is $ 50 and could then increase proportionately.

“If we give people back this money in the form of discounts and reduce the amount we will take from them in the future, it would be the result of the evidence of what is happening here with our expansion. What does that do? That guarantees more expansion in the future, ”said Governor McMaster.

In addition to tax relief, Gov’s budget includes McMaster also has plans for a full-day kindergarten for low-income four-year-olds, as well as $ 3,000 raise for all public school teachers across the state.

The budget also provides for a school representative and mental health advisor to be installed in each state school.

“If you go step by step, the number of steps that have been taken over the years is another big step that we have to take, but we have to raise the children,” said Governor McMaster.

Governor McMaster’s proposed budget also includes $ 38 million for law enforcement raise, including $ 5 million for recruiting and retaining more officials.

“It is important to have good men and women in these positions, and many of them. We are short right now. We have to fill these ranks and we plan to do it,” said Governor McMaster.

The governor ultimately believes that all of these efforts are necessary to keep the state’s economic engine running.

“Reinvesting in people who have and spend their own money is the reason for the boom we are experiencing and we must continue,” said Governor McMaster.

For the governor’s budget to be official, both the house and the senate must approve it. Legislators will return to the capital on Tuesday at 12 noon.

