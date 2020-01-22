advertisement

January 22, 2020 10:59 AM EST

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – On Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will speak at the State House at 7:00 p.m.

The speech will outline the governor’s plans for the state for the coming year.

McMaster presented its budget proposal for 2020-21 last week. The governor raised the issue of education and said that all public school teachers will receive a $ 3,000 raise if his budget is exceeded. He also suggested giving all low-income children the opportunity to take part in full-time four-year kindergarten programs.

