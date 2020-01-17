advertisement

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The governor has approved the closure of SCI Retreat.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections advised closing the correction facility in Luzerne County earlier this week.

“Due to the significant budget deficit and the continued decline in prison population, among other factors, it would be irresponsible for tax reasons not to close the prison,” the Wolf government said in a release.

Employees receive a survey to determine their relocation choices.

Prisoners will gradually be moved to other facilities.

SCI Retreat remains open until at least mid-May.

41,187796

-76.082013

