advertisement

A future government could be forced to freeze the pensions of those currently employed unless the statutory retirement age changes, Leo Varadkar warned.

The Taoiseach has accused political opponents of possibly “auctioning off young people’s pensions” in the “white fire” of an election campaign.

advertisement

Raising the statutory retirement age by another year to 67 years the following year, where people who retire at 65 years of age are not entitled to their full pension for two years has become an important electoral problem.

Political parties promise changes to the gradual increase in retirement age that was introduced in 2014 to reduce the cost of state pension insurance, which will increase in the coming decades as the population ages and the ratio of working age to retirees sinks.

If re-elected to government, Fine Gael would allow people to retire at the age of 66 with a full state pension as long as they actually stop working, he said.

However, the party would have to sit down with unions and employers to find out whether changes to a planned increase in retirement age to 68 in eight years will be made.

“If we are re-elected to the government, it will be the first law that we pass under the new Dáil, an amendment to the Social Welfare and Pensions Act. This means that 66-year-olds who either have to retire or want to retire can retire 66, ”Varadkar told RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke.

“And the 65-year-olds no longer have to register.”

Means checked

Mr Varadkar said that the pension at the age of 66 is not tested for need and is calculated on PRSI contributions.

“The only difference will probably be that we don’t pay him to full-time workers, so you have to retire,” he said.

Workers who retire at the age of 65 “will get what they get since 2014” – 40 euros less a week than the full statutory pension under a new government led by Fine Gael, Varadkar said.

“I guess what we offer is less than what the other parties offer,” he said.

“But I’m concerned about what’s going on in the white heat of an election on the subject. It’s an auction – and an auction that could result in us auctioning off young people’s pensions.”

Mr Varadkar said the number of retirees in Ireland is growing faster than the number of workers and that changes are needed to “solve a problem before it becomes a crisis”.

“So if we don’t do anything about it now, we will have to implement much more radical reforms in the future that could mean that pensions are frozen,” he said.

“It could mean that younger people in their thirties, forties, and fifties – even in their late fifties – retire all their lives, pay PRSI, and find out that the pension isn’t there for them.”

Mr Varadkar said that other parties’ proposals to restore full pension at 65 were “ruthless”.

advertisement