Swearing-in of President Museveni in 2011 (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Department of the Presidency requests that UGX7b be used to organize the swearing-in ceremony for the president-elect after the general elections in May 2021.

The revelation was made by Esther Mbayo, Minister in charge of the Presidency, during her appearance before the Presidential Affairs Committee of the Parliament to present the framework document for the 2020/2021 national budget.

Mbayo said that although the expenses were presented to the Ministry of Finance, no money was allocated for the organization of the swearing-in ceremony for the president in 2021.

Mbayo also told deputies that if the 2020/2021 budget forecasts are approved by parliament in this current form, the ministry’s activities will be paralyzed due to the many spending items that remain unfunded.

The minister cited the 924 billion shillings required for the medals, explaining that the country is out of stock, which is very embarrassing for the president.

Mbayo further added that the budget for facilitating the RDCS has not been increased for a long time despite the growing number of new districts, she said, Shs 3.5 billion is needed.

The Minister of State for Planning, at the Ministry of Finance, David Bahati declared that only Shs4Trn was available for expenditure and the president ordered that security be a priority in the 2020/2021 national budget.

