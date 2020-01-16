advertisement

Auditor General John Muwanga presented the 2019 audit report of the year Wednesday to President Rebecca Kadaga in Parliament (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Auditor General John Muwanga expressed doubts about the government’s ability to finance the newly created city councils, calling on the government to contain its appetite for new administrative units.

Muwanga called during the delivery of the December 2019 audit report to President Rebecca Kadaga in Parliament on Wednesday, January 15.

In his report, the Auditor General noted that, although in the past five years, the government has created a number of municipal councils which should be financially independent from the districts from which they were created in accordance with section 79 of the law on local authorities, out of 583 town halls created, only 228 have been approved by the Ministry of Finance for access to resources from the national budget.

He said that the balance of the 355 city councils that require Shs622b for start-up and operating costs remain unfunded and depend on internally generated funds which are very meager to support their operations.

“This considerably affects the ability of these municipal councils to function and to provide services to the population at a later date. The government seems unable to fund the newly created municipal councils, ”noted Muwanga.

As such, the Auditor General indicated that, for any additional administrative institution created, it should correspond to the resources available.

In 2018/2019, the Office of the Auditor General carried out 4,496 audits, including 108 departments and agencies, 114 commissions, statutory authorities and state enterprises, 97 projects, 4 production sharing agreements and 3,888 local governments and institutions tertiary.

In the same year, the Auditor General conducted 11 value-for-money reports, 36 forensic investigations and special audits, which were provided to the respective stakeholders who requested them.

