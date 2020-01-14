advertisement

The government will request further governance reforms from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to receive financial support for the organization, said Minister of Sport Shane Ross.

Before the crisis talks to take place on Tuesday with the European football leadership on the future of the FAI, Ross told The Irish Times that he wanted the powerful FAI council, which elects most of the board, to be reformed and clarified ,

advertisement

“There is no doubt that there is a big question about the advice and control they have,” he said, adding that leaving the FAI board is “a great first step,” but he also wanted to “address the old advice.” and “the control they have and the need to reform this structure”.

Any move towards reforming the Council could face opposition from grassroots clubs and Irish football leagues that elect the Council. However, Ross insists that the financial support of the FAI will be made dependent on further reforms. The City Council was the key to the former General Director John Delaney’s power base. His patronage of the game was considered the key to maintaining his control over the FAI for more than a decade.

Mr Ross’ comments came on the eve of the talks with a senior UEFA delegation on the future of the FAI, which observers hope will set the framework for an agreement to rescue the association.

The Irish Times has learned that Uefa’s general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, and the organization’s financial director, Josef Koller, will be among the travelers. The director of the national associations, Zoran Lakovic, is supported by his deputy, Thierry Favre.

Uefa will not confirm the names of the tour group that will meet with Minister of Sport Shane Ross, Minister of State Brendan Griffin and the FAI.

Security deposit unlikely

While warning that he would not raise expectations ahead of the meeting and repeating that he would not reward wrongdoing at the FAI, Mr. Ross said, “I am confident that this will lead to further reforms and a solution.”

Government officials indicated that there is growing awareness that government payments to support football in Ireland are needed to secure the future of the game, but stressed that there is a difference between game support and FAI support in their current corporate structure.

A pure government bailout is unlikely, however, as an expanded package of low-interest loans, grants, accelerated payments of funds due, guarantees, and potential asset sales are being considered. This could result in facilities that are partially controlled by the FAI, such as the Athletic Union League (AUL) complex in Clonshague, being made available to non-football organizations in order to receive increased subsidy support.

Uefa is deeply concerned about the gulf between the government and the FAI and hopes to increase its support for the association as relations between the state and the football association do not normalize.

advertisement