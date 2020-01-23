advertisement

Minister of State for Planning David Bahati recently presented the third national development plan to the House (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The government, on Wednesday January 22, 2020, tabled before Parliament the third national development plan (NDPIII) which will guide the country’s development towards the status of a middle-income country.

The Minister of State for Planning at the Ministry of Finance, David Bahati, tabled the NDPIII, which he said aims to increase average household incomes and improve the quality of life for Ugandans.

The plan replaces the NDPII which aimed to achieve competitiveness for sustainable wealth creation, employment and inclusive growth.

Bahati said the economic growth strategy of the new plan focuses on expanding the industrial base of the economy, consolidating and increasing the stock and quality of production infrastructure and improving productivity, especially in the agricultural sector. He added that he also focuses on the sustainable exploitation of natural resources and supporting private sector development by providing affordable financing.

The NDP III is thus supposed to guide the processing and approval of the budgets for the next five years from the 2020/2021 financial year.

During the planning period (2020-2025), the government forecasts an ambitious economic growth rate of 7%. GDP per capita is also expected to reach $ 1,301 (3.8 million shillings), thereby placing the country in the category of middle-income countries by 2025. The initial government plan was to achieve income country status intermediate in 2020.

He also revealed that the new plan will focus on improving added value in key growth opportunities (agriculture, tourism, minerals, oil and gas and knowledge) which, according to NPA officials, have the greatest potential. job creation for Ugandans and positive multiplier effects in other sectors. .

The plan will be processed by the Budget Committee to meet the February 1 deadline when Parliament must approve the NBFP.

Budget Committee Chair Amos Lugoloobi told Chair Rebecca Kadaga that the committee will present a preliminary report on NDP III by next week so that Parliament can approve it and then assess the alignment of the NBFP on the plan, then report on the NBFP by the end. of the week. Parliament must approve the NBFP by February 1, 2020, which falls on a Saturday.

