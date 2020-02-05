advertisement

Attorney General Séamus Woulfe will present legal advice to the government today as to whether the entire general election could be subject to legal challenge following the death of a candidate in Tipperary, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The voting in Tipperary was postponed after the sudden death of independent candidate Marese Skehan.

James Seymour, a returning constituency official, said the move was required under the 1992 electoral law.

It states that a returning officer must reject an election in the constituency where the death of a candidate took place and arrange for a new election to be held.

However, Article 16. 3.2 of the Constitution stipulates that a general election must take place no later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

It is believed that the Attorney General is concerned that the outcome of the general election in the other 38 constituencies could pose a legal challenge if the Tipperary vote is not held on the same day.

“What is happening now is that the attorney general is preparing legal advice on the options and legal risks if you want to,” Varadkar told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“He will forward this advice to Minister [Eoghan] Murphy later today, and then Minister Murphy will have to make a decision based on this legal advice.”

The Minister of Local Government would have to sign a decision so that the elections in Tipperary can take place on Saturday.

Given a legal challenge to the election in Tipperary on Saturday or a subsequent challenge to the entire parliamentary election, Varadkar said the 1992 electoral law was “a law with unintended consequences” and those who drafted it “were probably not”. Do not anticipate this situation. “

“Elections, referenda are always open to legal challenges,” he said.

“We saw a couple of referendums contested in court. Fortunately, the courts have decided not to dismiss the results.

“So, essentially, Secretary Murphy needs to get the best advice from the attorney general and respond in such a way that the risk is minimized that either the Tipperary election or the entire general election will be questioned.”

