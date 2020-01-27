advertisement

The entrance to the renovated door of the Mulago National Specialized Hospital (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health has announced that the Mulago National Reference Hospital will open its doors in March, six years after it closed for renovation.

In 2014, President Museveni officially launched the renovation of the hospital. The rehabilitation of the hospital was to cost $ 29 million, while the equipment was to cost $ 20 million.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Monday, January 27, 2020, Dr. Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the ministry, said that the hospital could not be opened in December 2019 as planned because some equipment had not been installed while that others had not been tested.

She added that now that the equipment is installed, they are training staff and engineers who will be able to maintain the equipment.

David Nuwamanya, the chief administrator of the Mulago hospital, said that the contractors are completing all the work.

“There were different suppliers, but overall, we are ending,” said Mr. Nuwamanya.

Dr Atwine said: “We are continuing to mobilize resources to establish fully functional regional workshops, but also to have an equipment maintenance budget which, for the moment, has not been possible, but we hope that , while continuing to plead, it will be possible. ”

The money for the rehabilitation of Mulago is part of a loan facility of the African Development Bank intended to increase access to quality and affordable health services in Kampala.

