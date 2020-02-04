advertisement

An aerial view of the Namanve industrial park (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The government, through the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), has plans to develop a network of 22 industrial parks, a plan that will likely cost taxpayers more than Shs47b.

This was highlighted in the entity’s 2020/2021 national budget framework document and adopted by Parliament with the recommendations of the Budget Committee.

According to the UIA, the creation of new industrial parks requires carrying out feasibility studies and the acquisition and development of industrial park land aimed at creating more jobs and facilitating the accessibility of land to investment , introduce new research, technology and skills development, to boost Uganda’s exports and increase the income base.

The Administration plans to buy land for 4 scientific and technological industrial parks; Nebbi / Pakwach, Kamuli, Rubirizi and Kyankwanzi, Purchase of land for the industrial and commercial parks of Nakasongola, Gulu, Arua, Iganda.

Funds up to Shs47b. are required to undertake these activities with Patrick Isiagi, Vice-President of the Budget Committee, informing Parliament when the report is read; “The Committee recommends that the government provide Shs47b to allow the Authority to purchase and develop industrial parks and to conduct the corresponding feasibility studies.”

The Uganda Investment Authority is also seeking Shs 1.163b to consult with the private sector to identify the main investment bottlenecks and advise the government on enabling policy.

The Authority said that the money would be used to study the requirements for policy reform in the identified sectors and to regularly propose measures to strengthen competitiveness.

