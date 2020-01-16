advertisement

Unions demanded action, not words, after the Scottish government made a commitment to save jobs in the offshore wind industry.

It follows a critical meeting in response to missed opportunities to secure projects for Scotland.

Recent setbacks include layoffs at BiFab’s Arnish shipyard and fears that work on the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast will be lost to China.

Scottish Economic Secretary Derek Mackay said Thursday after meeting with government and industry representatives in Edinburgh that he would use “all the levers at our disposal to ensure that our chain of Renewable energy supply benefits from the expansion of offshore wind power in our waters, leading to the creation and maintenance of Scottish jobs. ”

While welcoming the measures, which they described as “long overdue,” the Unite and GMB unions said that detailed plans and investments were needed to save Scottish jobs.

In a joint statement, Unite and GMB said: “In 2011, employment in the offshore wind sector in Scotland is expected to be 28,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs by 2020. We are far from that and during In recent months, layoff notices have been distributed to supply chain companies like BiFab and CS Wind.

“Without a detailed industrial plan involving the industry and a substantial investment program for our supply chain, our green jobs revolution will continue to be delivered in Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and China – everywhere other than Scotland. ”

Mackay said that although Scotland is ideally located for offshore wind, recent projects have “not offered the significant economic opportunities that we want to see for Scottish businesses”.

He said: “The Scottish government has called on the offshore sector to do more by contracting our native supply chain, but recent disappointments suggest more needs to be done.

“The measures agreed with Crown Estate Scotland will further unlock these economic benefits for the Scottish economy and ensure that the Scottish supply chain is taken into account in tenders or long-term conditions.”

Colin Palmer, director of navy for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “Scotland has unique potential when it comes to offshore wind and we are committed to doing our utmost to seize this opportunity. ScotWind Leasing will present Scotland as an attractive destination for the significant investments needed to realize the scale of the offshore wind projects we want to see. “

