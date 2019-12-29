advertisement

Regular sightings of the Dublin-Belfast rail line during the riots caused a government official to wonder whether armed forces should be used on these trains.

After the hijacking and detonation of a freight train south of Newry in 1979, the Taoiseach official’s department wrote that this was the latest of many such incidents in which trains were destroyed or badly damaged, and the railroad was suspended.

“I was considering considering the Department of Justice’s question as to whether the pros and cons of an armed military party had been examined on all cross-border lines,” he said.

“There are obvious difficulties, for example, it would probably be necessary for trains to stop at the border to skip an Irish army party and take over a British army party – otherwise you could run into any legal problems that might arise from people who have injured or killed by gunfire from British soldiers. “

Endangered lives

He said that the lives of passengers could also be endangered by an exchange of fire between military parties and terrorists trying to hijack or disrupt trains. On the other hand, the damage done mocked security forces’ efforts to control terrorism.

The official said he had decided not to propose to the Ministry of Justice that armed military officers should hold police trains, as this should be the subject of a joint review by the Gardaí and the RUC. “However, given the ongoing number of such kidnappings, you may find it useful to raise them before the Interdepartmental National Security Committee,” he said to a colleague in the Taoiseach office.

Bombing and joke warnings severely damaged rail traffic in Northern Ireland and border areas during the riots. The Dublin-Belfast route through South Armagh was particularly affected, as freight trains were blown up and derailed several times.

The department official pointed out the policy of the British Army to keep uniformed soldiers about 10 miles north of the border for normal operations. This practice “gives the provisional IRA, as we have repeatedly pointed out to the British authorities, almost unlimited freedom of action in the area of ​​southern Armagh north of the border – an area which of course includes the section of the railroad on which it ran The train was last Blown up Monday, ”he wrote.

