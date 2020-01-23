advertisement

The parties tried last night to promise changes to the pension scheme as fears of an auction choice increase.

But even when the parties clashed over pensions and other issues, Leo Varadkar offered to work with Fianna Fáil last night, including a possible grand coalition between the two parties in the event of an inconclusive election result.

Fianna Fáil has agreed to postpone the increase in the retirement age planned for next year to 67 and, in the meantime, to pay the amounts corresponding to the retirement pension to those over 65 until the pension provision is reviewed.

This follows the promise made by Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty late Tuesday evening when she said that Fine Gael made a “transition payment” equal to the pension for those retiring at the age of 66 until reaching the new retirement age of 67 years will pay.

Neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael answered questions about the cost of their pension commitments, while the Ministry of Social Protection said that Ms. Doherty’s commitment was up to Fine Gael.

Other parties, including People Before Profit and Sinn Féin, have pledged to reduce the retirement age to 65, with an estimated annual cost of EUR 450 million. Labor says it would lift the proposed increase in the retirement age to 67 next year.

anger

All parties report anger among older voters about pension changes in which private workers were out of pension protection one year after retirement at the age of 65 as they wait for the state pension to start at 66, which is next year to rise to 67 years.

With all parties continuing to make largely free commitments to their voters, some high-level economists warned of the dangers of an “auction” in which the parties attempt to outdo each other with expensive and extravagant promises.

Stephen Kinsella, economist at the University of Limerick, said the state’s finances are now in good shape since corporate tax and budget discipline brought in a surplus last year.

“The dramatic escalation of election promises harbors the risk of a deficit, an increase in government debt, a further overheating of the economy and a violation of our budget rules. Even worse, it is likely to fuel cynicism among voters because there is little chance that all promises will be kept, ”he said.

Prof. Brian Lucey of Trinity College said that there is a very high risk that the bad old habits will return as the “painful lessons of the crash among politicians subside”.

Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said there is a “clear and present danger” that an auction choice will develop.

“You see it every day in this campaign,” he said.

Colm McCarthy, an economist who advised successive governments on reducing public spending during recessions in the 1980s and 2000s, said the current surge in election promises was “completely insane”.

“Jam Today”

Economist and author David McWilliams said, “The problem with raffles is that they have a direct impact on the pockets of voters, so they’re more about consumption than investment. This means that they increase demand at a time when domestic demand is already extremely high and the effects of inflation are washed away.

“If the parties promise a huge increase in public investment in return for votes, we should go ahead with it, but I suspect bribes today are just jam, for which higher taxes are paid when the economy weakens. ” he said.

Senior government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity also expressed concern about the proposed pension reforms and the general nature of the campaign.

A senior official expressed extreme concern that the retirement age reforms adopted by Fine Gael and Labor in 2011 and supported by Fianna Fail were questioned.

Without the reforms, the pension system would be “unsustainable,” said the official, “and everyone knows that it is unsustainable.”

