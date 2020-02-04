advertisement

A locust invasion in Kenya devastated the crops. Uganda also has a greater chance of locust invasion. (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – A budget of 15 billion UGX has been set aside to cover the spread of locusts, said general accountant Lawrence Semakula.

When appearing before the central government’s public accounts committee, Semakula said the funds should be drawn from the reserve fund, in case the destructive insects pass from Kenya.

“During this fiscal year, Parliament allocated Shs62 billion to the Reserve Fund; they have so far released 32 billion shillings; I can confirm that we have allocated 5 billion shillings for locusts, ”said Semakula.

With senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Semakula was chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury, Keith Muhakanizi.

Muhakanizi said releasing money for locusts would be Uganda’s forearm as roaming pests ravage parts of northeast and west Kenya.

Originally from Yemen all over the coast of Somalia, scientists believe that the hostile environment and the conflict in Yemen have denied the government the opportunity to mobilize efforts to contain the insects.

Kenya is using aerial insecticides to control locusts with the invasion forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Agriculture Minister Mwangi Kiunjuri, who has been criticized for making bad attempts to control the insects.

Public debt

Members of Parliament and civil servants have also been stuck in a dead end after failing to agree on the definition of Uganda’s public debt.

MPs wanted to trap technocrats to view domestic arrears as public debt, an admission that could potentially put Uganda’s debt portfolio above 50% of gross domestic product (GDP), a trap that Muhakanizi and his subordinates carefully avoided it.

“Our national debt is 44 billion shillings; if you add the arrears, the savings would be on a frying pan; the biggest disservice you can do to this country is to withhold information from Parliament, “said MP Mathias Mpuuga (DP, Masaka municipality).

Muhakanizi acknowledged that arrears were an obstacle to the growth of local businesses, which supply the government and had to endure long and painful waits to be paid.

He said the government is working hard to end the practice.

