advertisement

Construction of a multi-million dollar marijuana plant in the Kasese district of western Uganda (PHOTO / FILE).

KAMPALA – Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has drafted 15 strict guidelines that companies looking to grow marijuana for medical purposes must follow.

According to draft guidelines seen by this website, individuals and businesses looking to grow or export marijuana for medical purposes must have a minimum capital of $ 5 million (about 18.3 billion shs) and a bank guarantee of 4 billion shs.

advertisement

The government will want all investors to present clearance certificates from the Uganda Revenue Authority, a valid business license, proof of value added to cannabis and verified accounts, among others.

The guidelines further state that marijuana farms / sites should not be located near schools, hospitals and residential areas and in the case of associates / business partners and these details should be disclosed to government, including design sites, a robust security system with access control systems and intrusion systems in place.

Dr. Aceng’s draft report states that the strict guidelines are aimed at preventing the abuse of marijuana growing licenses.

This website understands that Cabinet was on Monday, January 27, 2020, ready to discuss and approve the guidelines.

The revelation is a relief to hundreds of companies that have applied for licenses to grow medical marijuana in Uganda.

Cannabis is a proven pharmaceutical product for the treatment of serious medical conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis and other neurological conditions.

In Uganda, Industrial Hemp (U) Ltd already grows medical marijuana and has established marijuana farms in Hima, Kasese.

comments

advertisement