– The government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), signed on Tuesday January 14, 2020 nine subsidy contracts in the amount of 27 million euros (UGX.114.5b) for the implementation of projects development in poor neighborhoods in northern Uganda.

The affirmative action program is part of the Northern Uganda Development Initiative (DINU), a government project supported by the European Union to improve livelihoods in the five sub-regions of Acholi. , Karamoja, Lango, Teso and West Nile.

The DINU is a complex multispectral OPM program implemented in 37 districts for a period of six years between (2017-2023), focused on three specific interdependent sectors of food security, nutrition and livelihoods; Infrastructure and good governance.

These include Caritas Switzerland; International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (ITTA); National Research Organization (NARO), Lutheran World Federation (FLM), Care Denmark and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS

Others include the Center for Health, the Center for Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), the ADOL Health Care Initiative and the DIAKONIA-Sweden. All these contracts were handed over at a meeting signed on Tuesday January 14 at the OPM office in Kampala.

OPM also assured the country that this process for recipients stated that the process was managed with due diligence.

Christine Guwatudde, the OPM permanent secretary who chaired the meeting, warned beneficiaries against corruption and extortion.

“We expect that the implementation of the various activities to which I grant actions will be of a very high level”, she urged the beneficiaries to add; “Everyone will work in synergy with other innervations and partners in the region, in particular, will coordinate closely with local authorities in the district.”

The OPM, which is responsible for the overall supervision of the DINU, has since selected nine beneficiaries to take charge of the project after a very competitive process through the call for concept notes from the DINU launched in 2019 (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami ).

Ms. Guwatudde also asked beneficiaries to strengthen their implementation approaches and deliverables and to avoid wasting resources on activities that would not result in changes in the lives of the target community and all other beneficiaries. .

As part of this arrangement, she explained that the funds will be allocated in two lots for projects in five sub-regions aimed at improving livelihoods through increased production of diversified food, better market opportunities and to better maternal and child nutrition, as well as to improve performance and local government through enhanced community participation.

Cedric Merel, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, said that DINU is a flagship EU partnership program with the Government of Uganda through which the European Union continues to support the consolidation of peace, stability and socio-economic development in northern Uganda. Poverty, food insecurity and undernutrition remain significant challenges for many in the region, and the continued influx of refugees from South Sudan and the DRC poses additional challenges in some districts. “

“The EU will join with the government to ensure that this flagship program brings the expected benefits to the people of the targeted districts,” he said.

Mr. Keith Muhakanizi, Permanent Secretary of the Treasury, Ministry of Finance, MoFPED, said that, as the contracting authority for the DINU call, the Ministry of Finance is pleased to facilitate the process leading to the award of large contracts for grant under which the government will work with different actors in the development of northern Uganda.

He said his ministry is pleased to award contracts under which the government will work closely with various partners to support the implementation of the DINU program in northern Uganda.

Some of the DINU program districts are Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya, Omoro and Pader in the Acholi subregion.

Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit and Napak (Karamoja); Alebtong, Amolatar, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Lira, Otuke and Oyam in the Lango sub-region.

AMuriat and Katakwi for the Teso region while Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Yumbe and Zombo represent the West Nile region.

