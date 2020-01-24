advertisement

Auditor General John Muwanga recently delivers 2018 audit report to President Rebecca Kadaga (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The government has failed to pay the taxes it pledged to pay on behalf of 67 companies, the newly released audit report found.

Auditor General John Muwanga, in his December 2019 report, noted that the government has committed to pay taxes to organizations benefiting from tax benefits in the amount of UGX863 238 754 669 through the Department of Finance, Planning and Economic Development after the 67 companies obtained tax exemptions for VAT. , PAY, income tax and withholding tax.

Muwanga noted that the government has committed to settle taxes with URA for listed companies.

However, the verification of government tax arrears as of June 30, 2019 revealed that the government owed URA Shs863.238b of taxes, the arrears having accumulated since 2005 and that the main tax is Shs569.437.538.931, this generated interest on the amount of Shs293,801,215,737 which is 51% of the principal due.

Muwanga said in his report, “I have noted that since committing to paying taxes, the government has not paid and every two years the taxes continue to accrue interest. The arrears are reflected in the URA 16 income statements as collectible, but the government has shown no commitment to settle the obligations. “

The audit team also noted that, although an exemption has since been granted to taxes owed by the government, the URA considers these to be arrears for private companies. Management has informed me that under section 40A. (2) of the 2019 Law amending the Tax Procedure Code, the tax arrears have been written off.

The failure to budget and account for taxes on donor-funded projects has now been resolved by exempting donor-funded imports, in accordance with Schedule 5 of the Community Customs Management Act. East Africa (EAC) and to the decisive provision of the VAT law. The tax incentive regime has also been extended to meet the facilitation needs hitherto paid for by the Ministry. I await the implementation of the above initiatives.

