Murchison Falls in the district of Nwoya is attacked. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The government changed its stance on the construction of a hydroelectric dam at Murchison Falls, drawing attention to the Uhuru Falls 600 meters from the Murchison Falls.

In his appearance before the Parliament’s Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday February 11, 2020, the Minister of State for Energy, Simon D’UJanga, said that he would carry out a study to assess the impact that could have construction of the hydroelectric dam. in Uhuru.

MPs on the committee chaired by East Kiboga legislator Dr. Keefa Kiwanuka rejected his submission, asking him to provide details on the company that intends to conduct the study.

Minister D’UJanga could not avail himself of the committee’s decision to dismiss him.

Nineteen (19) civil society organizations have asked President Museveni to state unequivocally that his government will never build a dam at Murchison and Uhuru Falls or any other place in Murchison Falls National Park (MFNP).

Led by Dickens Kamugisha, Director General of the African Center for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), CSOs reminded the President that Uganda has a number of laws, including the 1995 constitution, the National Law on Environment 2019, Uganda Wildlife Act 2019, National Forestry and Tree Planting Act and others that provide environmental regulations to promote biodiversity conservation in the country.

“Despite the above legal framework, Uganda continues to face incalculable environmental degradation, including threats from petroleum activities in the Albertine Graben,” said the 8-page petition in part.

Last year, the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) published a notice in the newspapers indicating that it had received a request from Bonang Power and Energy (Pty) Limited for the construction of an electrical dam at Murchison Falls.

“ERA has, pursuant to section 29 of the Electricity Act of 1999, received a notice of application for authorization from Bonang Power and Energy (Pty) Limited for the production and sale of electricity from a hydroelectric plant to be established near Murchison Falls in Kiryandongo and Districts of Nwoya, “read the notice published in the government’s new vision.

The announcement sparked public outcry with environmentalists, saying the project would be a devastating blow to tourism.

In September 2019, the then Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Ephraim Kamuntu said the cabinet had agreed to instruct the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) to halt the feasibility processes for Bonang Power and Energy Ltd which included the construction of a dam at Murchison Falls.

