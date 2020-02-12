OTTAWA – Desmond Cole wants Canadians to abandon their reflexive impulse to measure social and racial progress against their southern neighbors.

In 2015, his award winner Toronto Life cover story, in which he offered a summary of his experiences of being carded by the police, dispels stubborn ideas that Canada is largely immune to African-American injustices in the US subject to routine.

Now, activist journalism is turning to its gaze on the Black Canadian community. in Skin We Are In: A Year Of Resistance And Black Power, his debut book, Mr. Cole’s Chronicles of One Year is worth ignoring the vignettes of clashes in 2017 between the Canadian Black community and government institutions.

Among the cases, prof. Cole is Abdoul Abdi, who arrived in Nova Scotia as a child refugee from Somalia in 2000, and was later taken out of his aunt’s child welfare system and placed in foster care. Mr Abdi faced deportation after serving a five-year prison sentence on multiple charges, including aggravated assault. Because the state had not filed his citizenship papers in his name while in his custody, Mr. Abdi did not have the same protections as a citizen. It was only after tremendous pressure from the public, including an extensive campaign mounted by the Black Canadian community, that the federal government lifted its deportation order in 2018.

“This book is very much an attempt to try and focus us, to say, ‘If we weren’t talking about the US, if we were just talking about Black life in Canada on its merits, what do we see? “Cole said in an interview with Hill Times. “We see a lot of denial, but when it comes to fairness, there is a deep sense of shame and denial. People feel as uncomfortable as this is what their country actually looks like.”

Hill Times sat down with Mr. Cole to discuss his book, the politics of representation, and why he is unwilling to give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) a pass after his admission, during the 2019 election campaign, for him wearing black in more cases that can be remembered.

The following Q&A question has been edited for length.

In documenting the events that shaped the lives of Black Canadians in 2017, what compelled the year to reflect? And why focus on a single year?

“I had a conversation with (Canadian poet) Dionne Brand and I told her, ‘I want to write about Black Canada, and I’m thinking maybe I’m taking a more historical approach to that. “Dionne said very clearly, ‘Don will make him here. You’re doing journalism now, you’re an activist. This moment is important, so focus more on what’s happening around you right now. “I decided to take it literally.

“I just got this idea that I could go month after month. The first six months were already gone, but they were fresh in my mind.

“Then the last chapter of the book, in January 2018, simply the most incredible circumstances about Abdoul Abdi being taken into custody by the Canadian Border Services Agency, and ultimately released because so many people were defending him. I really wanted the last chapter to feel as urgent to the reader as it was when I was living in it. I was writing those things as they were going on, and it was a tremendous sense of immediacy and movement. “

Who is responsible for the fact that Canadians can more easily remember the names of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Race than Dafonte Miller or John Samuels? (Mr. Miller is a young Black man allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer in Toronto. The case is still before the courts. Mr. Samuels is a young Black artist whose art gallery in Toronto was attacked by police who found he did not have a liquor license while throwing a New Year’s Eve party.)

“This responsibility falls on our media, and our political class, who are extremely white, and who insist on devaluing Black life in Canada, telling Black activists that we do not have a cause. That we are very vocal That we’re imitating what we see in the United States, but that doesn’t really happen here. “

“Those people don’t understand their story if they actually believe it, but I think the real truth is, whether they understand their story or not, this country’s political class just doesn’t want to talk about Blackness. a social measure across the country where black people are at the top, not income, not education, certainly not health care and access to health care.

“I think we see a lot of dysfunction, which is historical, that has to do with anti-Black racism. We see a lot of denial, but when it comes to opinion, there is a deep sense of shame and denial.”

Is this a shame that you showed to prevent Canadians from facing the truths about systems that continue to leave Black Canadians at a disadvantage?

“Shame is a by-product. I don’t think it’s shame getting in the way. We are taught in this country a very childish notion of what racism is, it’s an inhumane dislike. That one person is racist towards another because of one some kind of ignorance in their minds or a prejudice they can hold. What we know in the real world is that racism always has power. “

Are you implicitly resigning to the fact that elected officials are unable to make more changes that would substantially change the lives of Black Canadians?

“I don’t think they have any desire to do it. I think our political systems are designed to maintain a social hierarchy, and they really destroy individual people who want to change it. The pressure on you is so great , that the pressure will also come from your colleagues, your political party, in the case of partisan politics.

“I think (NDP Leader) Jagmeet Singh is an example of this, the first person to run a major political party in Canada. There is a caution about Jagmeet Singh. And quite frankly, who can blame him? Jagmeet Singh goes on tour during the election and has whites walking towards him, telling him to take off his turban, which is the boundary of our so-called multicultural society.

“A person like Jagmeet Singh who is obviously a Sikh and obviously a person of color, has to be lectured about his channeling when we have always been told it is not an issue here. It came out in full view during that campaign. pressure than just presenting yourself in public?

“There is tremendous pressure on every person who gets into the political system not to go too far. That’s why the system is one that has to change. I think you’re asking a lot of individuals. When Black or Indigenous or other people with colors entering the political system, it is always assumed that they must make this change for the rest of us. “

In 2006, you ran for a seat on the Toronto City Council. Did you find that you would be more effective as a journalist and activist than if you were running for public office?

“I know I would be. I would be subject to the exact dynamics I’m talking about. In fact, I don’t think anyone with a Black liberation agenda can really survive any major political party in this country. They would be described as too side-by-side or too radical. “

In an interview with The Agenda’s Steve Paikin, you mentioned the prime minister, after discoveries that he was wearing black, lost credibility in being able to speak on race issues. Could he ever recover from this, or did he eventually lose that opportunity to not resign?

“The only honorable thing to do, if you really care about the damage the Black area is causing me as a Black person, the only honorable thing to do is to resign.

“That’s the problem with our institutions. The institutions assume that we have to have Justin Trudeau. That he is the best option. That it would be too heavy for him to have to pay that kind of consequence for his behavior. So the system immediately absorbs all the damage he has done, and says, ‘Well, how do we move forward? How do we give Justin Trudeau a second chance?’

“I’m not interested in rehabilitating Justin Trudeau. He should have resigned. I would like him to give up now. I won’t overlook that for some of the supposed good he claims he has done for me or for the people others Black, elsewhere I have to draw the line.

“What is worse, however, is that Justin Trudeau did not even use the black world light in so-called apology. He was a trainer, I would guarantee him, by his handlers and advisers not to use the word blackface, because it would be strategic not to take a voiceover with him saying that word. That means my life for the Liberal Party of Canada. I’m just a strategic consideration as a Black person.

“It is one thing for our prime minister to behave shamefully in a personal capacity. But Justin Trudeau has increased deportations across the country. He wants to increase them from 25 to 35 percent to 10,000 evictions a year. to target Black people disproportionately. “

Last year, the government pledged to spend $ 25m to help address the economic inequalities faced by Black Canadians. How does that kind of funding help you in the face of concerns that even if Black Canadians see themselves as role models in their community, institutions expect them to slip away, as you pointed out in writing for John Samuels’ meeting with police?

“This $ 25-million nationwide is over five years old. This is pocket change. But again, we are not meant to look deeply into it as a Black community. We have to be grateful. Black as ungrateful, and once you characterize us as such, you can offer us nothing and are supposed to be so excited and thankful for that.

“I am not asking for these massive expenditures as urgently as I ask the government to stop doing things that really hurt us, stop talking about our children. Abdoul and (his sister) Fatouma (Abdi) that the government took away from their aunt. (She) was the only entity allowed to receive their citizenship, and then tried to expel Abdul later. commit to never making this another immigrant child again? Why is it on the agenda in that country apparently backwards? But there is no pressure, primary pressure, on Justin Trudeau to fix and naturalize the young people who came here.

“I documented the stories in this book of Canadians and Black residents who are also trying to fight back in whatever way they are trying to do. The government can do so much by doing less, keeping them our children at school, keeping families intact. “

