The prospects for government formation after these extraordinary elections are complex and very simple.

There are now three major parties, accounting for two-thirds of the vote, and probably more than two-thirds of the seats in the Dáil once the seats are filled in the coming days.

The rest of the seats will be occupied by small parties, micro parties and the independent.

It is difficult to see how a government is formed without two of the three major parties coming together.

Mary Lou McDonald’s idea, on Sunday, that Sinn Féin could lead a coalition of the left and command a majority appears – at least at this point – both numerically and politically unrealistic.

Fianna Fáil’s two preferred paths to government – a coalition of the Greens and other small parties or a trust and supply agreement supported by Fine Gael – seem to have come to the same dead end: according to current forecasts, the numbers are not there. Fine Gael, ditto.

If there is no other trust and offer, what is left? Arithmetic suggests three options: Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael, Fine Gael-Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin; simple.

However, the policy for this is complex.

How do either Micheál Martin or Leo Varadkar get over their blood-pledged promises not to share power with McDonald and the shadowy characters they propose lurk behind the party’s command structures?

How is Martin about to turn around his similar promise not to form a coalition with Fine Gael – already by Leo Varadkar in the course of the campaign and certainly offered again soon? Does he want to or does he leave the job to someone else? Such questions are inevitable today.

Courageous step

Or could Varadkar take a breakthrough move to get Sinn Féin off the political fringes and form a historic coalition with McDonald and her party? The boldness of this move would likely appeal to the leader of Fine Gael.

But could he sell it to his party?

The initial poll suggests that 70 percent of Fine Gael voters are against a Sinn Féin coalition. For Fianna Fáil, the share is 60 percent. If Sinn Féin is to be brought into government by Martin or Varadkar, there will be considerable opposition in their own parties.

There is another relevant question: does Sinn Féin really want to be in government with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael?

In previous elections, the campaign was partially canceled at the end of the campaign because, in the eyes of many voters, it was not relevant to the government building process. McDonald’s insistence on Sinn Féin’s interest in the government, including as a minority partner, ensured that this did not burden the party again.

It was a tactical success. But does Sinn Féin want to be strategic in the government now – or do they want Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a government so that they remain in the opposition, where it can continue to grow, and realistically plan to run the government after the next election ?

It is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil curb the Sinn Féin flood by putting the party in a government where they are like Labor and the Greens, the progressive Democrats and now the Independents, who are Enda Kenny connected, enforce 2016 has its price.

But Sinn Féin can see that too. Sinn Féin has long been a company that thinks long term and acts strategically.

And when it becomes clear after a long pause that Sinn Féin cannot or does not agree to a government takeover, the focus will be on a potential coalition of Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil. The choice can amount to this or to another choice.

