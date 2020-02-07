advertisement

By Michael Taylor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – An Indonesian tourism app is entering the competitive spirit of its users by creating Pokémon Go games to help map the land across the widespread archipelago and protect forests and people indigenous, organizers said Friday.

The Urundata app uses publicly available satellite imagery to create games where users visit an area and then answer simple questions about the type of land they see and what it is used for – plantations, natural forests or shrubs, for example.

Originally launched as a pilot project in April last year in the Southern Sumatra and East Kalimantan provinces – with the help of more than 600 students – the mobile application went nationwide in November and will end in March.

“You can choose the location you’re interested in – it’s quite a game because it gathers results while you are answering,” said Ping Yowargana, a coordinator on the RESTORE + terrestrial project who launched the app.

“People can compete with each other – they can change their status from ‘volunteer’ to ‘data warrior’ – and then share on social media,” said the Vienna-based Yowargana, whose organization is based by the German government and aims to restore degraded land to Indonesia and Brazil.

Home to the world’s largest tropical forest, Indonesia is eroded by deforestation, while land conflicts involving developers and indigenous people are commonplace.

But technology is increasingly becoming an essential tool to stem the destruction of Indonesia’s vast forests, seen as crucial in the fight against climate change as trees conserve carbon that warms the planet’s heat.

Late last year, 10 major palm oil companies merged into a new radar system to monitor forests, while pulp giants and Asian papers are also using more technology.

The Urundata application is supported by the World Resources Institute (WRI), a US-based environmental study center, as well as the Nairobi-based research group the World Center of Agroforestry and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

In some ways it’s “pretty similar to Pokemon Go,” Yowargana said. “We try to make it fun.”

“It gives a great way to learn things and understand landscapes in a way that is very different from a classroom or through Wikipedia pages,” he added.

‘MB OPEN SUPPORT’

Land detailing related to the land first seen in satellite imagery is usually done by researchers or experts and can be costly and costly, said a spokeswoman at WRI Indonesia.

“The hope is that by doing this work, rather than seeking an expert … we can do it in another way that allows many people to see a similar amount of data,” Yowargana said.

To avoid misusing the app that can reduce results, responses from multiple users in the same area of ​​land will be compared to forming a consensus, Yowargana added.

The data collected by the Urundata application will be made available to the public on its website.

Supporters hope the website will improve governments ‘and researchers’ land restoration efforts, enable authorities to better protect indigenous forests and lands, and help companies identify and develop land in a sustainable way.

It will also make more data available to “people who need it”, including indigenous groups, Yowargana said.

Once the Urundata application completes its current mapping project, it can then be used in other efforts, such as viewing infrastructure impacts or other land use changes.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor //news.trust.org)

