We recently reviewed a few deals on last year’s best GoTrax electric scooter, and it is still one of our favorites. The same company has just released a new pair of scooters, and they are better in almost all ways. Both are now also for sale, so it’s the perfect time to view them. The Gotrax Xr electric commuter scooter offers a 5.2AH battery that gives you up to 12 miles range at a load with a top speed of around 15.5 MPH. The improved Gotrax Xr Ultra Commuting electric scooter has the same top speed, but the 7.0AH LG battery and 570 max-watt motor increases the range to 16 miles. Both versions have a sleek new design, and they are both now $ 100 off on Amazon!

Gotrax Xr Ultra home-electric scooter

36v LG battery 7.0AH – The Xr Ultra can travel up to 16 miles in one go

8.5 ″ PNEUMATIC TIRES – Makes the Xr Ultra the ultimate commuter scooter for navigating the city streets

300avg / 570max WATT ENGINE – feeds the Xr Ultra up to 15.5 mph and can handle up to 220lbs

PORTABLE DESIGN – The Xr Ultra Frame folds and locks for easy storage, making it a perfect commuter scooter

DOUBLE BRAKE SYSTEM – equipped with both a hand-operated disc brake and an electric brake.

Gotrax Xr electric scooter for commuting

36v Battery 5.2AH – The Xr can travel up to 12 Miles with one charge

8.5 ″ PNEUMATIC TIRES – Makes the Xr a great commuter scooter for navigating the city streets

250avg / 430max WATT ENGINE – feeds the Xr to 15.5 mph and can handle up to 220lbs

PORTABLE DESIGN – The Xr frame can be folded down and locked for easy storage, making it a perfect living scooter

DOUBLE BRAKE SYSTEM – equipped with both a hand-operated disc brake and an electric brake.

Image source: GoTrax

