Barcelona mega-bid for Wissam Ben Yedder

Today’s rumors start in France with a haunting report that reckons Barcelona have offered Monaco € 80m for Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mercato’s foot claims that Barca have made an approach to the French side and presented a “dizzying offer” to the 29-year-old who has 14 goals in 18 games for the club.

The report estimates that Barcelona still have Rodrigo as their top priority, but will turn to Ben Yedder if they can not put down the Valencia striker.

Barca want a striker by Monday

The transfer window may be open by Friday, but Barcelona have already decided they want to bring in a new No. 9 inside Monday.

Sports report that Rodrigo is the primary target and may sign an initial loan that will become permanent on July 1.

Other options appear to be Ben Yedder and Lautaro Martinez, though it is unlikely that the Inter man will be available until the summer.

Carles Perez agrees that the Rome movement

At Mundo Deportivo word is that Barcelona and Roma have agreed a € 15m deal for Carles Perez.

The striker will transfer to Stadio Olimpico on loan with a binding purchase option, though Perez has yet to give the transfer his approval.

His agent appears to have other offers after Perez has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Atalanta.

Barcelona sign Brazilian right-hander Yan Couto

And finally in Brazil the news is that Barcelona have signed Brazilian multi-value Yan Couto from Coritiba.

The Globo Esporte report that the 17-year-old right-hander has signed for € 5m and will complete the move in June when he turns 18.

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal also wanted the teenager who is already drawing comparisons to Dani Alves.

