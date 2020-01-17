advertisement

Gorse Hill City Farm could close next month after an urgent appeal has raised only a fifth of the funds needed to maintain the farm.

In October, farm trustee Dave Payn launched a fundraising drive to raise £ 50,000 in donations by the end of the year.

But only around £ 10,000 has been collected over more than three months and the farm now has £ 30,000 in bank overdraft.

Dave said the nine staff will be paid by the end of January, but unless £ 15,000 is raised within the next four weeks, the Anstey Lane farm is likely to close.

While Dave is still working hard to appeal to businesses and the public for more funds, he said the situation was dire.

He said, “We are in bad shape. We managed to raise around £ 10,000 and our goal was £ 50,000.

“If we don’t collect much more, we will close at the end of February.”

When asked how he hoped to raise £ 15,000 in four weeks after successfully raising £ 10,000 in the past three months, he replied, “I am concerned.”

Dave Payn, farm administrator

The crisis came about because the farm saw its funding from the Leicester City Council cut. He received £ 60,000 a year, which was reduced to £ 30,000 this year and in two years it will be zero.

Dave said, “We have written to many charities and many businesses. Of the £ 10,000 we have raised since September, a large part – over £ 7,000 – comes from various charitable funds.

“I hope local businesses can do more – all we ask for is a little help.

“We entered our overdraft and there are quite a few suppliers that we could not pay for.

“Many of them have been very helpful and friendly.”

He said that once the farm has weathered the warmer weather, it should be able to be self-sufficient, despite the loss of funding from the board.

Although the farm has reduced staff, sold animals and started charging a £ 3 entry fee to increase its income, there are other reasons why the new strategies did not help build a fund in the summer of 2019.

Dave said: “Last summer was not the best, partly because of the weather and also because of the work on Anstey Lane. We had about 30,000 visitors over the summer, which was significantly less than we expected.

One of the Herdwick Ram lambs on the farm

“Another income for us is the school visits and they have decreased by around 30% because the schools are also tightening their budgets.”

City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, when asked if city council could consider a “bailout” of the farm, replied that he was only willing to pay for capital improvements to the farm that owned it. would make self-sufficient.

He said, “They’ve known for a long time that funding for council revenue is shrinking.

“To help them find a secure future, I offered to invest heavily in new facilities to help generate new income. They did not come back to me.

“If they come to me with suggestions for capital improvements, my door is open.”

To donate to the Save Our Farm call, visit www.gorsehillcityfarm.org.uk

