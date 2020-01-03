advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, including three big baskets in the final three minutes, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder pulled back to host the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Thursday in Alamo City and claiming their victory fourth straight.

Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs by seven points in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 76-74 going into the final period. The Thunder took over the game through a 9-2 run starting with 8:32 to play and took a 92-85 lead.

San Antonio would not come closer than three points the rest of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul (who had 10 points in the fourth quarter) then took over, increasing the advantage to as much as 10 points down the stretch. The Thunder have won eight of their past nine games.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points for Oklahoma City, with Paul scoring for 16, Steven Adams scoring 14, and Danilo Gallinari contributing 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the crucial Thunder race.

The Thunder won a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since December 25, 2014, capturing a nine-game losing streak in the Spurs home arena.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for San Antonio, who had a two-match winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV pumped in 16 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs led by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking advantage of a 55-46 interference.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the half with Aldridge scoring 13 for San Antonio. Schroder scored Oklahoma City 10 points from the bench.

The halftime difference was in the 3-point shootout – San Antonio was 8 of 16 from beyond the arc while the Thunder made only 4 of 16 from long range – and in rebounding, where the Spurs possessed a 26-19 advantage over the first 24 minutes.

