advertisement

Gordon Ramsay is to present a whole new series of competitions for BBC One.

In Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, the world’s most famous chef will be looking for the country’s most exciting and innovative new entrepreneurs.

In what looks like a mixture between The apprentice and Kitchen Nightmares, a BBC teaser reveals: “In the age of subscription boxes, food apps and high-tech delivery services, Britain is in the midst of a food revolution.

advertisement

“Gordon has always been at the forefront of the food industry, and he is ready to put his money where he is by supporting the winner with an investment to take his idea to the next level.

“But to gain Gordon’s support will require more than a good idea; they will have to prove that they have the raw ingredients necessary to succeed – drive, dedication, passion and talent.

“He is not a man who suffers from fools, and Gordon will push the 12 candidates to their limits through a series of incessant challenges inspired by his very successful career.

“Being the last entrepreneur standing will bring them a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor that will put them in hell …”

Gordon Ramsay said: “The future of our food industry has never been so exciting. I can’t wait to search across the country to find some of Britain’s most enterprising talent.

“I have spent the past 21 years at Gordon Ramsay Restaurant nurturing, supporting and mentoring some of Britain’s top chefs and that is really why I think investing in the next generation of talented people is so important! “

The eight-part series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars will be broadcast on BBC One.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement