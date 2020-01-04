advertisement

Gordon Elliott dominated the action in Cork with an excellent four-timer on Saturday.

The master of Cullentra started by landing the first three races before celebrating further successes on the map in the penultimate competition with Minella Till Dawn.

The latter was a 5-1 win for MansionBet, who was proud to support the Irish Racing Handicap Chase in the hands of Mark Walsh – and came home 13 lengths ahead of Great Khan.

Walsh made a double in JP McManus silk after previously clearing the handicap hurdle aboard Jessica Harrington’s 9-4 favorite Morosini.

Elliott said, “It was a great day. Minella Till Dawn would probably finish second in Navan on the last day he last fell, but I would say the blinkers woke him up today – so it was great.”

He’d teamed up with Jack Kennedy to win the first two events of the day.

Texard (11-4) emphatically won the opening race “Happy New Year From MansionBet Rated”, although Carrigmoorna Pine might have made a race out of it if he had dropped two flights before the finish.

Recent revelations (16-1) looked even happier in Buy Tickets Online Maiden Hurdle, and Belfast Banter seemed to be in control when he finished second to last.

Elliott added: “Texard had the right to close and he had a lot of experience but did not finish his races as well.

“We said we would ride it from the front and try to fill and fill it further.

“Recent revelations were probably lucky because Peter Fahey’s horse probably went home – but he’s a nice little horse and improves with every run and his jumping has gotten a lot better.”

Escaria Ten was the 15-8 favorite that gave Elliott a third straight win at MansionBet Faller Insurance Maiden Hurdle, but he had to pull out all the stops under Adrian Heskin – recovered from a mistake in the last flight when he narrowly missed Atlantic Shore undercut a length.

Elliott said: “He is a beautiful big horse and a great hunter. This is our first runner for the McNeill family (owner). So it’s nice to start with a good grade.

“He was bought to be a big hunter, and what he’s doing this year is just a bonus.

“We keep it (plans) small.”

Joseph O’Brien and JJ Slevin joined to win the best guaranteed odds at MansionBet Beginners Chase with a 5-1 shot of Deilginis.

Carrigeen Lotus (6-1) raced her competitors at the final Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Mares) Flat Race for Dick and Liz Lalor.

