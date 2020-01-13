advertisement

Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and chess trainer R. B. Ramesh won the title Trainer of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. They defeated the Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and table tennis coach S. Raman.

Gopichand’s contributions to Indian sports are priceless as he has produced several notable shuttlers at the Gopichand Badminton Academy over the years.

After receiving the award, he said, “For me as an adult, I learned things from coaches and through trial and error. I had three knee surgeries before I won the title in All England. Unfortunately I had the formula to win, however not “I don’t have the body to use because I have been injured many times. So I finally brought all the badminton kids together in Hyderabad and applied this formula to them. ”

Last year his ward P.V. Sindhu won the biggest title in the calendar year when she won the gold medal at the Badminton World Cup, while his other protege Saina Nehwal won the Indonesia Masters.

Ramesh was instrumental in winning several young international medalists. Among his students, 14-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa won the U18 World Championship title, became Xtracon chess master and won the London Chess Classic together.

“I think an aspiring player in Indian sports is looking for new coaches and going abroad. There was nobody I could look up to during my playing time, so I tried to train myself. My compatriots helped me.” I thought I was better off as a coach than as a player. That’s why I started training some young players, “said Ramesh after receiving the award.

“IOCL helped me as a player. The key to success is to be clear about your priorities. We should continue to focus on learning. You should make additional efforts to learn efficiently. I would like to thank my mentor and my wife for this thanks also to every other trainer, “he added.

Ramesh’s magic spells Divya Deshmukh, R. Vaishali and Aravindh Chithambaram were among the medalists in the calendar year. Bharath Subramanium became an international master at the age of 11 years and eight months.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

