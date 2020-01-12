advertisement

Saina Nehwal’s decision to train with Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru after the 2014 World Cup was made by Fr. Gopichand. The latter was made clear in a book entitled “Dreams of a billion: India and the Olympic Games”.

Gopichand, the national coach and All-England champion, also wondered why Prakash Padukone, India’s first badminton superstar, “never had anything positive to say about him.”

“Influenced by Others”

In the book, Gopichand addresses the difficult times. It is also confirmed by P. Kashyap, Saina’s husband and gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games. “It was like something very dear was being taken away from me. Before that, I literally asked (Saina) not to go. But by then she had been influenced by others and had already made up her mind. Although I didn’t want to hold them back and stop their progress, I knew that this was of no benefit to either of us, ”revealed Gopichand in the book written by sports historian Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta, a senior journalist.

Grapevine believed Saina that Gopichand focused more on P.V. Sindhu.

“Yes, I actually had to look after other players and Sindhu had made serious progress in the two years between 2012 and 2014. But I never intended to neglect Saina. Maybe I couldn’t convey that to her, ”wrote Gopichand.

‘Secret’

He felt that Padukone, Vimal, or Virus Rasquinha, official and former Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) Olympic champion, could have spoken to her to keep her from making the move. Â € œMaybe viruses, Vimal or Prakash, sir, would have spoken to her. I don’t know why they didn’t. In fact, they encouraged them to leave Hyderabad. It is a mystery to me why Mr. Prakash never said anything positive about me, although I have always regarded him as my role model, ”wrote Gopichand.

Saina participated in the 2016 Olympic Games, but fought. She was injured and had to undergo surgery and said goodbye in the first few rounds. “It was clearly the worst phase in her life. She had lost at the start of the Olympics and it had wasted months and years of hard work. Gopi, sir, was no longer with her and she should be operated on soon to fix things up … she didn’t really know what to do, “Kashyap wrote.

Idiosyncratic and proud

Saina reunited with her children’s trainer after winning the 2017 World Cup. It was important to her, Kashyap felt. “My wife is a perfect Haryanvi Jatni if ​​you know what I mean. She is just too stubborn and proud. She desperately wanted to go back to Gopi and apologize. She needed him badly, but she was too stubborn to admit it and open up to him. “

The book will be published by Harper Collins and will appear on the grandstand on January 20.

