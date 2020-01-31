advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – There is no doubt, said Senator Lamar Alexander, that President Donald Trump’s actions were “inappropriate” when he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate his rival Democrat Joe Biden.

But not bad enough, he said, to warrant Trump’s dismissal, or even to hear witnesses or other evidence.

This distinction has been adopted by other Republicans as the trial heads for an almost certain acquittal of the president in the coming days. This is also in line with the arguments of Trump’s legal team, who, after initially saying that the president was “absolutely nothing wrong,” insisted that Trump had done nothing flawless – and attacked the trial as a partisan exercise.

advertisement

The evolution of the arguments allowed the Republicans to cite political and historical motives for acquitting Trump without feeling obliged to tolerate his behavior, a judgment which divides the difference which avoids a clear break with the president while he represents the re-election.

Alexander, who is retiring at the end of the year, was the most vocal, saying he did not need to hear more evidence to conclude that Trump was wrong to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival.

“But,” said Alexander, “the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to dismiss the president and ban him from voting this year simply for inappropriate actions.”

Likewise, Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican whose opinions have been closely watched because of her reputation as a centrist, released a five-paragraph statement on Friday that declared her opposition to the witnesses without mentioning Trump once or record no support for his actions.

“Given the partisan nature of this indictment from the very beginning and throughout the proceedings, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” said Murkowski. “I do not believe that continuing this process will change anything.”

Trump repeatedly called his July 25 phone call with “perfect” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but a revelation of revelations that continued even after the trial began made this claim more difficult to maintain for loyal allies .

The latest revelation came from an unpublished manuscript by former national security adviser John Bolton, who writes that Trump linked the suspension of military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to undertake investigations desired by the President.

Inside and outside the chamber, the president’s allies spent more time questioning the relevance of the contents of the book than disputing its accuracy. The Republican senators indicated through their questions at the trial a willingness to concede certain basic facts of the case, which made it easier for them to make calls to more witnesses. They insist that they already have the information they need to make a decision.

“For the sake of argument, one might assume that everything that is attributable to John Bolton is correct and the case of the House would fall far below the standards for the removal of a president,” said Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump voice advocate, said in a statement.

A question this week of Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, two Republicans who joined Democrats on Friday to ask for testimony, and Murkowski who voted against witnesses, asked if Trump could be abused if he was motivated by both interests national and “personal political advantage”. It was a clear indication that the trio did not dispute that Trump had in fact been inspired by the pursuit of “personal political advantage”.

Pat Philbin, Trump’s deputy attorney for the White House, was not in a moment to answer the question. He simply suggested that a president cannot be removed from office for mixed reasons.

“There is always some personal interest in the electoral outcome of political decisions,” said Philbin, “and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Another question from Senator Ted Cruz of Texas left open the idea that, unlike Trump’s denials, there may have been a counterpart after all. But, Cruz asked: “In law, does it matter? Is it true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy? “

Again, Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz responded by saying that it would only be illegal if a president had acted alone on the grounds of corruption.

“It is so dangerous to try to psychoanalyze a president, to try to get into the intricacies of the human mind,” said Dershowitz. “Everyone has mixed motives, and for there to be a constitutional impeachment based on mixed motives, that would allow almost any president to be removed.”

It was an evolution of the argument from that of the start of the trial, when Trump’s lawyers pointed out that he had done absolutely nothing wrong.

And Friday morning, as the decision on the witnesses approached, Republican senators who came forward to wire their votes issued a note similar to that of Alexander – attacking the impeachment process without supporting the behavior of the president.

The president’s actions were “bad and inappropriate,” said Senator Rob Portman of Ohio. But the process of securing witnesses could take months, he added, and the Senate should not call witnesses like Bolton who have never been called by the House.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, speaking to reporters on Friday, was asked to say if he agreed with Alexander that Trump’s conduct was inappropriate but not inaccessible. He responded by saying that he had “a lot of respect for” Alexander and that he objected to hearing witnesses for what he said were “institutional” reasons.

When asked again if he agreed with Alexander, he replied, “I have said what I am going to say about this.”

advertisement