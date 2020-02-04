advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, an unpredictable moderator in a polarized Washington, said Monday she would vote to release Donald Trump, but not before flattening an attack on the president and his lawmakers. both parties during a partisan test of impeachment.

“The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not take precedence over those of this great nation,” Murkowski said in a speech to a near-empty Senate chamber.

On Wednesday, the Senate is scheduled to conclude a two-week impeachment trial and vote to acquit or convict Trump of House-level Democrats-controlled allegations that the Republican President abused his powers and thwarted congressional inquiry into relations his with Ukraine.

It was not surprising that the 62-year-old senator attacked the House Democrats, accusing them of a slow investigation of Trump’s actions towards Ukraine and his alleged retention of US aid in order to pressure Kiev to investigate a from his political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But Murkowski, with her senator from Alaska leading the chamber after other senators had left for the night, took over not only Trump but also Republican comrades, Senate Democrats and the media.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) walks through the Senate metro at the US Capitol on February 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Excluding a “demon” burning through Washington during the impeachment process that began in late September, Murkowski blamed “a careless media” that she said “cheerfully tried to extinguish gas fires.”

Long one of several moderate voices in the Senate, Murkowski shook the political establishment in 2010 when she became the first senator in more than 50 years to win re-election with a writing campaign after the Republican Party tried to cast her in favor of one. the most conservative challenger.

In the summer of 2017, Murkowski was again in the spotlight when she and two other moderate Republican senators – Susan Collins and the late John McCain – shattered Trump’s push for a partial repeal of the “Obamacare” health care law.

On Monday she said, “I can’t vote to condemn” Trump, and showed a preference for a much milder punishment than the removal from office for which Democrats have been racking up – a “censorship” from Congress.

She went on to list violations on both sides of the political divide she was seen developing during this impeachment process, only the third in US history:

She cited Trump supporters’ eagerness to “just dismiss the case as soon as it arrived” by acting on senators and offenders of Trump offenders as “the only way the trial could be considered fair was if it resulted in the president being removed from office.”

With widespread criticism of both political parties, Murkowski spoke of “their apparent readiness … to destroy not only each other but all the institutions of our government. And for what? Because it can help win one choice? “

After criticizing the House, Senate, Trump and the media, Murkowski completed her roughly 11-minute diarrhea on a note of weak optimism: “It’s my hope that we finally got here.”

– Reporting by Richard Cowan Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler

