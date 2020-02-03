advertisement

“Remember that I am the happiest man in the world.”

Towards late Sunday night, the Super Bowl ad from Google (with the title, simply, Loretta) that you can see above was viewed more than 10.4 million times on YouTube, and I have to say I’m not surprised at all. It was an incredibly moving television commercial – not exactly a phrase that you hear every day – that clocks in about a minute and a half and still manages to grab an emotional wallet. The conceit of this ad is that an older man has lost his wife and relies on Google Assistant to help him remember all the little things he liked about her. Like her favorite movie. Her laugh. Holidays they took and how they hated his mustache. The man who wanted to hold things like that when he was old, now that she is gone, reminds me of one of the many great rules from Cameron Crowe’s criminally underrated film Vanilla Sky from 2001: “The Little Things. There is nothing bigger. “

But I stray. According to the search giant, the voice of the narrator of the advertisement is actually the 85-year-old grandfather of a Google employee. “The ad reflects our goal to build products that help people in their daily lives, in both large and small ways,” wrote Google CMO Lorraine Twohill in a company blog post. “Sometimes a location is found, sometimes a favorite movie is played and sometimes the Google Assistant uses important details.

“… The voice you hear everywhere in” Loretta “is the grandfather of a Googler, whose story we drew to make the advertisement. He made his film debut at the age of 85. We couldn’t be happier for him. “

In the commercial we see and hear the results of a handful of memories that the narrator asks Google to save for him. Such as: “Hey Google, show me pictures of me and Loretta” – and then: “Remember that Loretta hated my mustache.” black and white photos and other mementos, until we reach the emotional payout at the end of the ad: when the husband asks Google to help him remember that he is the happiest man in the world.

View some comments on the advertisement below.

Anyway, everyone in the bar became silent and some people were crying during that Google commercial

– Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) 3 February 2020

2020. The year I cried with a Google commercial.

– Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 3 February 2020

Why did you play me like this @Google I am crying now because of that commercial THANKS

– Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) 3 February 2020

The Google advertisement was inspired by a true grandfather.

I just lost my favorite person, my grandmother, a month ago and I keep reminding her of things every day. She would have loved that commercial.

Shivers. Absolutely brilliant. # SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gxkStSYvxS

– Mitch Leonard (@imMitchLeonard) 3 February 2020

However, if we don’t add that this is a Google ad, some people would of course have no choice but to find a dystopian subtext under the emotional shine:

That Google ad was great except that they left out the part where they told you that they will use grandma’s favorite things to target ads to grandpa and the rest of the family.

– Ryan Mac 🙃 (@ RMac18) February 3, 2020

